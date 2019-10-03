HASTINGS — A Hastings man apparently took his own life when law enforcement agents attempted to serve a search warrant on his home Thursday.
The death occurred at about noon, according to a news release from the Nebraska State Patrol.
Troopers, “working with the Lincoln Police Department, attempted to serve a search warrant on a home in west Hastings,” says the release. “The warrant was part of a case being investigated by the Lincoln Police Department.
“As law enforcement personnel knocked on the door and announced their presence, there was no answer from inside the home,” the release says. “Movement was observed inside the home during that time. After waiting to allow time for the occupant to answer the door, law enforcement breached the front door to the residence.”
The troopers and officers searched the home and found the sole occupant deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. “No law enforcement personnel discharged a weapon during the event,” the news release says.
The name and the age of the man have not been disclosed.
The State Patrol has requested that the Hastings Police Department conduct the investigation into the death.
