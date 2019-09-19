Bailey Brown, who barricaded himself inside a house at Sycamore and East 13th Street for more than three hours Thursday, was taken into custody shortly after 5 p.m.
The situation ended after officers and a State Patrol canine went inside to clear the house. The police officers, wearing shields, were members of the Police Department’s REACT tactical response team. The group went from room to room as the handler directed the dog to continue moving forward. The address of the home was 1304 N. Sycamore.
Brown, 23, was wanted on a felony warrant for second-degree assault and possession of a deadly weapon while committing a felony. He was No. 1 this week on the Hall County Sheriff’s Department’s list of fugitives.
The situation began at about 1:45 p.m. “Officers just happened to be driving by and he was standing outside,” said GIPD Capt. Dean Elliott. When Brown saw police, “he fled back inside the house.”
The officers knew him and knew he had warrants, Elliott said.
Throughout the afternoon, officers called out to Brown, “We have a warrant for your arrest. We have the house surrounded.” They told him to exit through the back door.
As far as police knew, Brown was the only one in the house. There might also have been a small dog with him, Elliott said.
Earlier, police had deployed some gas munitions and pepper balls into the house. They used bean bag rounds to knock out an exterior security camera.
During the afternoon, police didn’t know if Brown was armed. But from information they’d received, he had been known to have firearms, Elliott said.
After Brown was taken into custody, police cleared the house to make sure nobody else was inside.
As Brown emerged outside, one of his friends, standing a distance away, offered him a cheer of support.
When the situation ended, at least 16 law enforcement members were on hand. In addition to police, they included a Hall County deputy and the Grand Island Fire Department.
The Fire Department was present in case medical treatment was necessary.
Grand Island police didn’t have one of their two dogs on hand. One is at training. The handler of the other dog is on vacation.
