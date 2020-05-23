One doesn’t plan for a pandemic. It just happens and literally overnight a business has to find and invent ways to survive and last out the sickness.
That has happened with the COVID-19 pandemic. Many businesses were thriving before the pandemic hit, but all of a sudden people were asked to stay in their homes, isolating themselves to halt the virus spread. Commerce came to a halt for many businesses. There are government programs that have helped, but a survival instinct also kicked in and new strategies emerged to keep as many dollars as possible flowing into businesses despite the economic downturn.
There are many of examples of hometown businesses in Grand Island that have improvised, adapted and tried to overcome what was happening to their livelihood without closing their doors and resigning themselves to a dismal fate.
One such Grand Island business — and there are many — is T-Shirt Engineers/Flatwater Apparel Inc. at 311 W. Fourth St.
Before starting T-Shirt Engineers in 1981, co-owners Gail Yenny and Jane Thorngren were teachers. After ordering some screen-printed and embroidered goods, they developed a service they thought would do well in Grand Island. And nearly 40 years into the game, Yenny and Thorngren and their employees, including Julie Hamik, who has been with the company almost as long as it has been open, were not going to let the pandemic shut them down.
“We started out just printing t-shirts,” Thorngren said. “That was all we really thought at the time that we were going to do, but we have since expanded into other clothing and other methods to decorate garments, sign work, banners, posters, lettering and more. There is really not a lot that we don’t do.”
Both Thorngren and Yenny attributed their success over these nearly 40 years not only to their diversification, but also the dedication of their employees, many of whom have been with them almost the length of time they have been in business.
“We have had very dedicated employees and very hard working employees,” Thorngren said. “We have always tried to stay innovative and ahead of the game and stepping out to the next process that is out there.”
And that foundation of good employees and business innovation has helped them survive the economic downturn caused by the pandemic.
“It has been a great place to work,” Hamik said. “We have a lot of fun. It is a very relaxed environment. That is part of the reason why all the employees have stayed, as we have had very little turnover. The employees here have always been treated very well. It has never gone stale as we continue to change and keep updated with the equipment.”
She added, “Every day can be different and it has been fun coming up with different ways that the times are demanding.”
But the COVID-19 pandemic was not fun as it shook the very foundation of T-Shirt Engineers and many other small businesses in Grand Island and the surrounding communities. But, like Hamik said, the company has come up with different ways to survive as the virus was more than demanding, but downright cruel and indiscriminate in how it infected businesses.
“We worked very hard to keep our employees safe,” Yenny said. “We had lots of meetings about that as we are only as safe as we can keep each other. For us to continue, we all had to keep each other in mind.”
She said the government’s Payroll Protection Plan has helped their business as it helped other Grand Island businesses to maintain their workforce.
Yenny said that on average, according to their trade association, garment companies have been down nearly 70% in business because of the pandemic.
“It certainly helped that we diversified because it gave us some opportunities to branch us out to many different types of jobs,” she said.
That diversification allowed them to help other businesses during the pandemic by printing up special orders such as floor stickers telling people to stay 6 feet apart in order to not spread the virus and signs telling the public that a business was open, but only for curbside pickup. This helped maintain a revenue stream as other jobs were canceled because of the virus.
“Those things helped us in the long run to continue to do those things,” Yenny said.
Hamik said because those jobs can be done in-house, they can be done quickly for the customer.
“Everything happened rather rapidly when this thing (virus) started,” she said.
And working as a group allowed them to be innovative and respond quickly to the community’s needs, instead of having that responsibility fall squarely on the shoulders of management.
“Because we do all of that in-house, we were able to get those orders done, many of them the same day, for our customers,” Hamik said.
Running a small business for nearly 40 years, Yenny and Thorngren haves been through many thorny situations, such as problems with the supply chain, that threatened their business in one form or another. That experience with the everyday problems they faced prepared them for what the virus was about to bring to the business community.
“Initially, there was panic everywhere when the virus hit,” Yenny said.
For example, they have a line of products they sell to resorts in northern Minnesota they do in the winter months to keep business flowing. But, because of the virus and the long-term uncertainty it was creating for their customers, orders were being canceled.
Yenny said that caused initial panic as it began putting their business on hold.
“We had to start thinking about the things we could provide, especially to essential businesses,” she said.
Yenny and Thorngren also reached out to other business owners for advice, as establishing a network of like-minded people and tapping into their business experience is another survival resource.
One piece of advice Yenny received from another business owner was, “You can’t worry about everything that happens outside of the area. You can’t worry about the big picture because it is going to take care of itself no matter what. You have to figure out how it affects you and then deal with it.”
“He also told me that oftentimes you worry about so many things that don’t even end up affecting you,” she said.
Thorngren said the pandemic’s impact on their business has also allowed them to developed their social media skills.
“We are educating ourselves on that and learning to be out front to public that way,” she said.
As society opens up from the virus shutdown, both Thorngren and Yenny are optimistic there will be positive change, such as an emphasis on buying local and expanding business and creating jobs by not overly relying on foreign manufacturing for products used by people in this country.
“We hear a lot of this talk, but let’s see if people will live up to their end of the bargain in the end,” Thorgren said.
Both Thorngren and Yenny believe their business will come out stronger as a result of the pandemic because they have learned much about the importance of cooperation during times of an economic disaster and how to look at things with a new perspective.
“I hope everyone else feels the same way and that they do the same because one hand is going to feed the other,” Thorngren said.
To learn more about T-Shirt Engineers, visit its website at www.tshirteng.net.
