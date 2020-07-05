Lutz, a Nebraska-based business solutions firm with offices in Grand Island, recently announced a new service offering, risk assessment. Offerings include compliance and operational risk reviews, as well as physical security, cybersecurity and fraud risk assessments.
“Risk is inevitable, but it can be measured and managed through detailed analysis and a customized set of solutions,” said Bob Keenan, chief information and risk officer at Lutz. “Our goal is to identify and quantify the risk facing your business. We then develop a plan to assist you in implementing policies, procedures, and best practices to minimize or eliminate the potential impact. We will challenge your leadership team to make informed business decisions regarding your readiness and ability to address threats impacting your physical and intellectual assets and employee security.”
Lutz’s new service provides a personalized and proactive plan tailored to each individual business.
“The firm’s risk assessment offering will help our business customers better understand their risk through identification, measurement, and ultimately, a customized solution to manage the known and unknown,” said Mark Duren, Lutz managing shareholder. “The recent impact of COVID-19 has enlightened business owners to their exposure to outside forces and the need for orderly responses to address risk. Our team understands what is necessary to keep your business secure and compliant.”
In Grand Island, Lutz is located at 3320 James Road, Suite 100; call 308-382-7850.
