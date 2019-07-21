Lutz, a Nebraska-based business solutions firm, has promoted three professionals to managerial positions in its Central Nebraska offices.
Mark DeDiana, CPA, CFE, has been promoted to accounting manager in Lutz’s Hastings office. He is responsible for providing assurance services to clients with a focus in the nonprofit industry. In addition, DeDiana assists with individual and business income tax returns.
Tracy Schmitt, CPA, has been promoted to accounting manager in Lutz’s Grand Island office. She is responsible for providing taxation consulting and outsourced accounting services to clients with a focus on the health care industry.
Kayla Schulte, CPA, has also been promoted to accounting manager in Lutz’s Grand Island office. She is responsible for performing audits, reviews and compilations for clients with a focus on the retail, nonprofit, governmental and employee benefit plan industries. In addition, Schulte assists with business income tax return preparation and bookkeeping.