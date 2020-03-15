Virus Outbreak US Testing

FILE - In this Monday, March 2, 2020, file photo, microbiologist Xiugen Zhang runs a Polymerase Chain Reaction, or PCR, test at the Connecticut State Public Health Laboratory, in Rocky Hill, Conn. U.S. health officials say more and more public and private laboratories are now able to test for the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)

BURWELL — A patient within the Loup Basin Public Health Department’s jurisdiction of Blaire, Custer, Greeley, Howard, Loup, Sherman, Valley and Wheeler counties is being tested for the coronavirus according to a press release from the health department Sunday.

The department said the patient has been placed in Person Under Investigation (PUI) status per Centers for Disease Control guidelines.

It said it is working in conjunction with Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services to ensure proper monitoring and infection control practices are being followed until test results are available.

Patient information is considered protected health information under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and will not be provided to protect the patient’s privacy.

The health department said it wants to ensure the risk to the general public for the coronavirus within its jurisdiction remains low. However, it said people can help protect themselves from COVID-19 and other respiratory infections by:

— Washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

— Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

— Avoiding close contact with sick people and stay home if you are sick.

— Covering your nose and mouth with a tissue or your elbow when you cough or sneeze.

— Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces.

For the latest information, visit the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services website at dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx or the LBPHD website at www.lbphd.org.

