BURWELL — When the coronavirus strikes in the Loup Basin Public Health Department district, it has a wide area in which to find its targets.
The department, based in Burwell, covers nine counties. Those counties are Blaine, Custer, Garfield, Greeley, Howard, Loup, Sherman, Valley and Wheeler.
Living within that far-flung district are 31,000 people.
So far, the coronavirus hasn’t killed any resident of eight of the counties. But two deaths related to the virus have occurred in Custer County. Both victims were men in their 80s. The district won’t release any more information about them, such as the towns in which they lived.
“We have identified that Custer County does have community spread,” said Amanda Jeffres, the district’s assistant director.
Community spread is not present in the other eight counties.
As of Friday, 22 people in the district have tested positive for the coronavirus. A total of 238 have come up negative.
Nine cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, have been reported at the Callaway Good Life Center in Callaway, which is in Custer County. The cases involve one staff member and eight residents.
Four hospitals operate within the confines of the Loup Basin Public Health Department. They are Callaway District Hospital, Jennie M. Melham Memorial Medical Center in Broken Bow, Valley County Health System in Ord and Howard County Medical Center in St. Paul.
People can be tested either through the Nebraska Public Health Laboratory in Omaha or through commercial laboratories.
A patient has to meet certain criteria to be tested through the Nebraska Public Health Laboratory. Tests are run through a commercial laboratory at the doctor’s discretion.
Loup Basin Public Health has nine employees, including three registered nurses and one licensed practical nurse.
Jeffres believes the district is “still a ways out from peaking.”
But “we appreciate everyone abiding by the social distancing guidelines and trying to limit the spread,” Jeffres said. “Everything we can do to keep that vulnerable population at a lower risk is appreciated.”
On Friday, Loup Basin Public Health reported a possible COVID-19 exposure at a funeral in Dunning on April 13. Dunning is in Blaine County.
An individual, who lives outside Loup Basin’s jurisdiction, attended the funeral and later tested positive for COVID-19. Through an investigation performed by Panhandle Public Health District, it was identified that the individual who tested positive entered the viewing at Sandhills High School between 10 and 10:30 a.m.
The individual was also outside of his or her vehicle at the gravesite at Dunning Cemetery. Those who were identified as high-risk exposures have been contacted and instructed to self-quarantine through April 27.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.