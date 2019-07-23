When you go to the Nebraska State Fair next month, you’ll notice a lot of changes.
The main entrance will be new. There will be a new gathering area called the Fair Center, designed to have the feel of a town square. The fair will have a new tram system. Visitors will be able to ride horses. Speaking of horses, you’ll be able to watch a polo match.
At Tuesday’s noon Rotary meeting, State Fair Executive Director Lori Cox covered some of those changes as she talked about this year’s fair.
One addition is a large spired tent called the Aurora Co-op Chill Zone. The main entrance will be brand-new.
Also this year, the entertainment will be mixed in with vendors and concessionaires to help those businesses attract customers. “So yes, Twiggy the water-skiing squirrel will be right next to vendors this year, along with stingrays and racing pigs and all those kinds of things,” Cox said.
Bands will play all day, every day under one roof in the Pump and Pantry Party Pit. The area will host an after-party after each of the concerts, designed to appeal to young concertgoers.
This year’s fair will have 1,165 events. Rather than trying to summarize those activities in one radio commercial, the fair has changed its marketing.
It decided to “identify our guests first” and “actually build the programming around what you guys like,” Cox said.
The marketing will be aimed at four target markets: families, blue collar, aggies and seniors.
Last year, 22% of attendees were 61 and older. The fair needs to attract more fairgoers between the ages of 18 and 21, Cox said.
“And so we have a lot of work to do, folks, to get young people excited and invigorated about coming to this fair,” she said. “Because I’m going to tell you: If we don’t do it, it will go away. We have to get our young folks who are raising families today in the groove of coming to Nebraska State Fair.”
Of last year’s fairgoers, 62% came from Central Nebraska. Eighteen percent journeyed from the eastern part of the state. The fair is making progress in attracting people from Lincoln and Omaha, she said. The 18% figure was six points higher than the previous year.
Last year’s fair had 314,805 attendees, 454 commercial vendors and 61 concessionaires.
“We changed the way we count just a little bit last year,” Cox said of the attendance total. “We go straight on gate sales plus our formula of comps.
So if you have a badge that gets you in all week long, that’s counted 11 times for 11 days. We don’t count on clickers. Many, many fairs count on clickers across the country.”
But there’s a movement in the fair world not to use clickers. “It’s important for a little stronger statistical validity, especially with our auditors.”
This year’s fair will include reunions of grand champions from the 1960s, ‘70s and ‘80s.
The concerts will feature 14 artists in 11 days. “The bundles have sold so well that people kind of forget that we have singles available,” she said.
The stage inside the Heartland Events Center will be sponsored by Bristol Windows.
Multicultural entertainment has been added. “So we have an awful lot of Hispanic activities in particular,” Cox said. One of those activities is a Selena tribute act, which officials “think is going to be a pretty big deal,” Cox said.
The new trams will be lower and friendly to those with disabilities. They are “quieter and much safer than the big tractors that we’ve been worried about, going around with all the people. So we’re excited about that,” Cox said.
Also planned are two large cakes, a muralist and fireworks. The lineup also includes someone called Bobbie the Barker.
Of the deals at the gate, the hometown pass is probably the one officials are most excited about, she said. That pass gives five admissions for $10 Monday through Thursday.
“Our volleyball is relocated this year to make room for those concerts and for the 150th (anniversary),” she said. “And so we have a full schedule of where they will be playing this year.”
The fair will offer more equine entertainment. A key thing about horses is that “11-year-old girls really like them,” Cox said. “And if you have an 11-year-old in your household, you’re going to go see this stuff. There’s no stopping it. It’s going to happen.”
The polo match will pit teams from Kansas and Iowa in an exhibition match. It will be the first polo match at the Nebraska State Fair “and we daresay the first one in a really, really long time in Nebraska,” Cox said.
Fairgoers will be able to visit Percherons throughout the fair. They will parade every day.