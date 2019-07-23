Fonner Park is introducing a new four-day horse show in Grand Island that will feature a full slate of American Quarter Horse Association (AQHA) and National Reined Cow Horse Association (NRCHA) classes.
Lopin’ and Ropin’ in the Heartland will start Thursday, July 25, and continue until Sunday, July 28. The hours for each day will be available online at www.whitehorseshowmgt.com.
The show will feature both competitive horse events and cattle roping, cutting and handling classes. People of all ages can participate and compete.
There will be no entrance fee for viewers.
Connie Henrichs, event production manager, said she is excited to bring this event to the community because there are good facilities in Grand Island and Fonner Park that need to be promoted and utilized.
“My main goal was to produce something in the Heartland and in Nebraska,” Henrichs said. “We need to grow Nebraska.”
Taking the opportunity to showcase the Heartland, Henrichs said participants from various states — including Minnesota, Colorado and Oklahoma — will compete.
Henrichs said this event will bring out the “cowboy atmosphere” with the variety of horse competitions. The event will be more heavily based on cattle events than other horse shows.
If people in the community would like to participate for possible cash incentives in the Trail and Ranch Riding, or just to compete, competitors need to be AQHA members and can register online.
Inside events will be held in Arena 1 (Five Points Bank Arena), and the outside events will be held in Arena 2 (Thompson Foods Open Air Arena).
Competition events include:
— Showmanship
— Horsemanship
— Trail
— Western Riding
— Hunter Under Saddle
— Equitation
— Western Pleasure
— Reining
— Calf Roping
— Heeling
— Barrel Racing
For more information, visit www.whitehorseshowmgt.com or the event Facebook page at ‘Lopin And Ropin In The Heartland.’