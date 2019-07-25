Lopin’ and Ropin’ in the Heartland initiated its four-day horse show at Fonner Park on Thursday, showcasing riders from the American Quarter Horse Association (AQHA) and National Reined Cow Horse Association (NRCHA).
With a gentle breeze, light sun and some sprinkling rain, judges Marilyn Peters and Jan Hay said there were more than 50 competitors in the outside arena. As members of both the AQHA and NRCHA, Peters and Hay said they were excited to be judging the competition. Peters is originally from Oklahoma and Hay is from North Carolina.
Lopin’ and Ropin’ in the Heartland is a new event, allowing riders from the AQHA and NRCHA to compete with experienced riders from around the nation.
Connie Henrichs, event production manager for White Horse Show Management, said Fonner Park has great facilities for horse shows. That played a big part when she decided to organize this competition. This show was brought to Grand Island by the Grand Island Livestock Complex Authority (GILCA), which is made up of Grand Island’s Convention and Visitors Bureau, Grand Island Chamber of Commerce, Fonner Park and the Nebraska State Fair.
Henrichs provided GILCA a comprehensive study about hosting equine events in Grand Island in 2018.
“My main goal was to produce something in the Heartland and in Nebraska,” she said. “We need to grow Nebraska.”
Competitive events are being held in the Five Points Bank Arena and the Thompson Foods Open Air Arena. Peters and Hay were judging the competitors in the Thompson Arena, starting with the herd work in the Open Derby event, then on to reining and boxing in the Ranchers Non Pro Ltd.
“I think everybody’s happy to be here. It’s a nice facility since they’ve changed everything. It’s really helped with the facility,” Peters said.
With her 13 years of judging expertise, Hay said many of the horsemen have major competitions coming up, so having the opportunity in Grand Island “where they know the ground will be prepared right for them and they have good cattle to work” is beneficial for the competitors.
“They know that this is a good horse show for them to come to. They can’t risk having their horses hurt or injured or have bad cattle,” Hay said. “They have a lot of big-money events that they’re competing for toward the end of the year. This is a good experience for them.”
Traveling for horse shows is almost a family vacation for Jennifer Knoles and her family. Her husband, Jeremy Knoles, is a horse trainer for Knoles Performance Horses and a competitor at Lopin’ and Ropin’ in the Heartland.
Jennifer and Jeremy are from North Platte and travel regularly to Colorado, Nevada, South Dakota and Texas for horse shows.
“Anytime we can bring in equine activities anywhere nearby in this area, I think it’s great because I think it increases opportunities for people to not have to travel so far to participate,” she said. “We love it!”
Jennifer and Jeremy are both members of AQHA and NRCHA, which was how they found out about this new show. Jennifer said NRCHA is a great association that has many supporters and sponsors that help facilitate their judging events.
“They are all doing a really good job and they’re all doing the best that they can,” she said. “It makes it really fun to go and everybody is very supportive from the competitors and the trainers.”
Brad Mellema, executive director of Grand Island Tourism, said this new show is the only show of its level that has occurred in the Five Points Bank Arena. It is helping the Grand Island community learn how to organize those type of horse shows for future events. Mellema said Fonner Park has hosted many cattle shows, but not too many high-level horse shows.
“It’s an important show at an important time of year,” Mellema said.
Lopin’ and Ropin’ in the Heartland will continue until Sunday.
Some of the events include:
— Horsemanship
— Hunter Under Saddle
— Equitation
— Western Pleasure
— Reining
— Calf Roping
— Heeling
— Barrel Racing
“We are pleased with it. We are glad to be here,” Hay said.
“It’s a really good turnout for this kind of event here,” Peters said.
For information on the rest of events, go to www.whitehorseshowmgt.com.