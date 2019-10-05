Promising new research and ongoing testimonials are giving many people hope that cannabidiol can provide relief for many of their health problems.
People suffering from pain, anxiety or depression — and many more health concerns — are looking to CBD for relief. Ongoing research is showing more and more about CBD’s healing attributes.
Jacy and Pam Todd of Grand Island believe CBD can provide answers for people looking for relief.
The Todds recently opened Herban Pulse in Webb Plaza at 2418 N. Webb Road. According to Jacy Todd, he and his wife started the business with a “clear vision of providing education and top-rated CBD products to its customers.”
“We have observed that many consumers who take CBD are not informed on products that they are using,” Jacy Todd said. “We are strong believers in educating customers on the amazing health benefits CBD can have, and providing them with great products to meet their everyday needs.”
According to Healthline.com, CBD is a popular natural remedy used for many common ailments. It is one of more than 100 chemical compounds known as cannabinoids found in cannabis or the marijuana plant.
CDB does not contain tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), which is the main psychoactive cannabinoid found in cannabis. CBD is not psychoactive.
For many people, according to Healthline.com, CBD has become an alternative health option for relief from pain and other symptoms.
CBD oil is made by extracting CBD from the cannabis plant, then diluting it with a carrier oil like coconut or hemp seed oil.
Healthline.com cited seven health benefits of CBD oil currently backed by scientific evidence:
— Pain relief
— Reduce anxiety and depression
— May alleviate cancer-related symptoms
— May reduce acne
— Could benefit heart health
— Might have neuroprotective properties that could ease symptoms related to epilepsy and Parkinson’s disease. CBD was also shown to reduce the progression of Alzheimer’s disease in test-tube and animal studies.
According to Healthline.com, continued research is ongoing on both the above health concerns and other potential benefits, such as help with diabetes, substance abuse, mental disorders and certain types of cancers.
“However, more research in humans is needed,” that same article said.
Jacy Todd said the roots of this business venture started two years ago when the couple began studying the health benefits of CBD.
“It definitely heightened our interest,” he said.
The couple then began researching CBD. He said the more they learned about it, the more excited they were about CBD’s potential for helping people improve their health.
Todd is a disabled veteran. He was an Army medic, serving in Operation Desert Storm, and has experienced Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. Todd said he learned about the benefits of CBD in helping with PTSD from other veterans. His wife uses CBD for relief from muscle discomfort in her neck.
They also have traveled to other states, visiting and speaking with CBD company representatives about CBD before making their decision to open their business.
“It was important that the companies shared the same values and visions we had — emphasis on educating consumers and offering great products,” Todd said.
Herban Pulse offers a complete line of CBD products, such as edibles, capsules, topicals such as muscle cream, pet products and much more. They sell products from Green Roads and Elixinol, two leading national manufacturers of high-quality hemp oil extracts.
Todd said when they learned the company his wife works for was closing later this year, they began to focus on opening a CBD business in Grand Island.
“We decided it was time to put our vast knowledge of CBD to work,” he said.
Pam Todd has more than 30 years of retail management experience. They opened Herban Pulse last month.
They encourage the public to stop into their store to learn more about the benefits of CBD.
“We want to share our story and what CBD has helped us with and stories others we have met along the way,” Todd said.
“We are here not just to sell CBD, but to help people understand its many benefits,” Pam Todd said. “It is not a miracle cure and it doesn’t work for everybody. But ongoing research is continuing to find the many ways CBD can help people.”
The Todds plan to offer CBD information classes, with the first one scheduled for 7 p.m. Oct. 21 at the store.
Store hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, call (308) 675-1925 or visit the store’s Facebook page.
