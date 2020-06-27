Nebraska Extension has released an article on predicting western bean cutworm moth flights in 2020.
Adult moths prefer to lay their eggs in corn fields that are in the late whorl to early tassel stage. Current models predict the optimum 25% flight pattern for western bean cutworm moths will be in early- to mid-July. This is a short list of when we should expect to see 25% moth flights in the area: Alda, July 12; Axtell, July 11; Cozad, July 18; Kearney, July 12; and North Platte, July 15.
Moth flights are temperature sensitive and predicted patterns may vary depending on environmental conditions. Consultants and producers are encouraged to scout fields regularly in the coming weeks to determine whether treatment is warranted.
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln has black light stations across the state to help track moth flights. The nearest black light traps are in North Platte and Clay Center. A more extensive list of locations, predicted flight patterns, and black light trap data can be found at: cropwatch.unl.edu/2020/western-bean-cutworm-flight-predictions-2020.
Tractor safety courses
Tractor safety courses are being offered across the state this summer. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, classes will look different than they have in the past. Students will take the first day of the course online through the eXtension Foundation Campus website. After successfully completing the online course and testing, the required driving test will be offered at five locations across the state from July 27-31.
Teens 14 or 15 years of age who work on farms, or others who are interested in learning about safe farming practices, are encouraged to register for the course before July 17. Anyone under age 14 is not eligible to take the class. Federal law prohibits children under 16 years of age from using certain equipment on a farm unless their parents or legal guardians own the farm.
However, certification received through the course grants an exemption to the law allowing 14- and 15-year-olds to drive a tractor and complete field work with certain mechanized equipment.
The online course will cover the required elements of the National Safe Tractor and Machinery Operation Program, including quizzes which students must pass to attend the driving portion of training. Once a student is registered, they will be sent a training manual, course paperwork and a link to the online course. The onsite driving training and exam will include a driving test, equipment operation, and ATV safety lessons. Students must demonstrate competence in hitching and unhitching equipment and driving a tractor and trailer through a standardized course.
Instructors will also offer education about safe behaviors and laws for ATVs, utility-task vehicle, and other off-road vehicles.
In order to protect students and trainers, the number of students on site will be limited to allow proper social distancing. All students and trainers will be required to wear a mask at all times during instruction and driving. Masks will be provided along with instructions for proper use.
Equipment, steering wheels, control knobs and hitches will be disinfected before and after each student completes their testing. Students who have had a fever or persistent cough within 14 days of testing will be required to reschedule their driving test. Additional driving tests may be added in August to accommodate students who are unable to attend the five scheduled trainings.
Cost of the modified course is $40 and includes educational materials, online learning link and supplies. More information on the 2020 Tractor Safety Course can be found at kearney.unl.edu.
Local driving dates, site locations, and site coordinator contact information is below:
July 29: West Central Research & Extension Center, 402 W. State Farm Road., North Platte; contact Randy Saner or Vicki Neidhardt at (308) 532-2683, or randy.saner@unl.edu.
July 30: Hall County Extension, 3180 W. Highway 34, Grand Island; contact Nancy Usasz at (308) 754-5422 or nancy.usasz@unl.edu,
For more information or to register, contact the Extension staff member mentioned above. Visit kearney.unl.edu for a registration form.
Sarah Sivits is the Dawson County Extension educator in crops and water, and serves Dawson, Buffalo and Hall counties. Contact her at (308) 324-5501 or by email at ssivits@unl.edu.
