For 11 years, Trinity Lutheran School students, parents and teachers have known Jerrita Staehr as a teacher, but this school year, they will know her as principal.
Staehr, who has taught middle school language arts at the school and will continue to do so, began her new role as principal on July 1. She succeeds Sandy Armstrong who retired.
The principal job was never something Staehr looked into doing. But after “a lot of prayer” and thought, she decided to give it a try. She said one of the biggest factors in accepting her new position was the ability to continue teaching.
“I love teaching and that is something I definitely did not want to give up right now,” Staehr said. “It will be challenging to balance the time, but maybe more so for the teachers than for me since I am not available until noon. I do enjoy teaching and the part about teaching them about their faith. When I teach literature, I teach about how the literature really can be integrated into faith and applied to life. I need to do that and be able to teach still.”
Staehr said Armstrong, the former principal, has been a resource to her as she transitions into her new role. She said they have worked together to ensure a smooth transition, with Armstrong answering any question she may have.
“There are so many parts of this job that were just routine to her (Armstrong),” Staehr said. “I had no idea what was coming and what was expected. She has gone through all of the files with me to explain things as much as she can and is available for anything else that I need.”
In her first few weeks as Trinity Lutheran principal, Staehr said she has worked to oversee some “big” projects. The school is moving classrooms upstairs as it is adding a second section of kindergarten. It is also moving its library, and redoing the gym and office spaces.
“With the two classrooms, we have not used those since I have been here and I have been here 11 years,” Staehr said. “That was a very new undertaking, but with a lot of volunteer help, we got that moved and done.”
As principal, Staehr said her goal is to provide professional development for teachers where they will try new strategies in the classroom or new management strategies. She added her goal is to have teachers “push into something they have not tried before.”
“I think I have a lot of energy coming into this and my expectations are very high. But I am very much on their team leading them and walking beside them,” Staehr said. “I have a mindset for excellence in what we do. My favorite Bible passage is Colossians 3:23 which says ‘Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as working for the Lord, not for men.’ My leadership style is we are all servants here and we work together to do the best we can do.”
Staehr said she wants to work on having more publicity for Trinity Lutheran as principal so the community knows what is going on at the school.
“I think people need to be aware that we are here. We do have high academic standards and do those things well,” she said. “We continue to work on the programs that we offer and we need to continue to promote that.”
As for Trinity Lutheran School students, parents and teachers, Staehr said she wants them to know she still has a heart for Lutheran education and its ministry.
“I just believe that I can do all things because God gives me strength to do that,” she said. “I don’t know everything I need to know about this principal job, but I will learn it as I go.”