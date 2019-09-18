Walnut Middle School went into a brief lockdown Wednesday afternoon because of a domestic dispute near the school.
A man was arrested on multiple felony counts, including domestic assault, said Sgt. Tony Keiper of the Grand Island Police Department. The suspect was at large before he was arrested. Keiper estimated that the lockdown lasted about 15 minutes, at around 2:30 pm.
In a note on Walnut’s Facebook page, principal Rod Foley told families about the lockdown, which was requested by police. “There was never any threat of safety to our students,” he said. “The Walnut area is safe and will be clear for the end of the school day.”
