A historical marker commemorating the June 3, 1980, tornadoes may soon be in place at the base of Tornado Hill at Ryder Park.
Stephanie Crosby with Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home and Cremation Services hopes to place a historical marker commemorating the history of the June 3, 1980, tornadoes.
Crosby received approval from both History Nebraska and the Grand Island City Council for the marker and plans to raise $6,000 for its installation.
According to the text that will be on the historical marker, seven tornadoes struck Grand Island and the surrounding areas on June 3, 1980, as part of a supercell thunderstorm complex that produced 18 tornadoes from Nebraska to West Virginia. The tornadoes moved south-southeast through the city at about 8 mph, striking within a three-hour period. The storm killed five people and injured 200. The total damage costs were estimated at more than $200 million.
“I think it is nice to have some kind of marker there that represents our history, but also honors the lives of five people who lost their lives that night,” Crosby said. “There is nothing that commemorates any of that and it makes me sad. As people grow older — it will be 40 years next year — a lot of those stories change over time, people forget or people move away. It gets their grandchildren to know that the hill is there because of the 1980 tornadoes.”
Why have the historical marker at Ryder Park, as opposed to an area in Grand Island, such as South Locust Street, where the tornadoes hit? Crosby said it is her hope to have the historical marker at Ryder Park and Tornado Hill “so that when kids are there playing, they know that the hill is there for a reason and the story behind it.”
“Tornado Hill is a place where kids go and play. It is a place where people come together,” she said. “That storm brought our entire community together. People were helping people that they didn’t even know and we need to remember that.”
Crosby, who has been working on the historical marker project for a year and half, said she had to get approval from the City Council since the marker will be placed on city property at Ryder Park. The council unanimously approved the marker as part of its consent agenda. All of the items on the consent agenda are approved with a single yes-or-no vote unless pulled by a council member.
Now that she has approval from the council to erect the historical marker at Ryder Park, Crosby said she will start brainstorming ideas of how to raise $6,000. Anyone wanting to donate to the cause can do so by writing a check to the Nebraska Historical Society and mailing it to Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 601 N. Webb Road, Grand Island, NE 68803.
If more than $6,000 is raised, Crosby said she hopes to install a bench next to the historical marker with the names of the five people who died in the 1980 tornadoes.
She said she does not know when the marker will be in place, as she has to raise the $6,000 first. Her goal is to have the marker ordered by Feb. 1, 2020, and have it in place at Ryder Park by the 40th anniversary of the tornadoes on June 3, 2020. She hopes to have a dedication ceremony for the historical marker on the anniversary.
