Thanks to Voice for Companion Animals and a group of individuals, 120 local pets have been spayed or neutered over the past two years.
About 70 dogs and cats are being fixed this month as part of the local observance of World Spay Day.
In honor of the event, local veterinarians offer reduced rates to spay and neuter animals. For the second year in a row, all five local veterinary clinics took part — South Locust Veterinary Clinic, Grand Island Veterinary Hospital, Animal Medical Clinic, Family Pet Clinic and Parks Veterinary Hospital.
Tuesday was World Spay Day, which has been around for more than 25 years, but this was just the second year it has been observed in Grand Island.
Some local vets participated Monday and Tuesday. Others carried out the task earlier this month. Parks Veterinary Hospital will do its part on Thursday.
Last year, organizers raised slightly more than $5,000, which resulted in 50 pets being spayed and neutered.
This year, the group generated more than $7,500.
Most of that money was raised at three fundraisers. Applebee’s hosted a pancake feed.
Spaghetti was served at Bandits. That meal was accompanied by a 50-50 raffle and a silent auction. The group received “lots of donations from the community” for the silent auction and to give away as prizes, said Tara Peterson, one of the local organizers.
At Hy-Vee, a group of 20 supporters bagged groceries over the course of a weekend. The volunteers consisted of four teams of five people.
The experience gave Robyn Mays new respect for grocery baggers. Mays, who works at Voice for Companion Animals, also found out that “you really shouldn’t put 20 cans in one sack.”
The grocery bagging generated about $1,700.
In addition, various individuals donated close to $1,000, mostly in response to online requests.
The effort was also boosted by a $1,000 grant.
The Hy-Vee experience was new this year. The local World Spay Day supporters already have ideas for next year.
A total of 53 animals were altered Tuesday.
Animal behavior consultant Chasity Cross said the impact of 120 fixed animals will be felt in Grand Island. Cross, who operates Charlotte’s Corner, used to live in Arizona, where spaying and neutering animals made a big difference.
In addition to people signing up to have their pets altered, local veterinarians also provided names of pet owners who would be good for the program.
Those who fear that the area might see a pet shortage have nothing to worry about, Mays said. It’s simply not possible that Grand Island will run out of cats or dogs.
Dr. Missy Girard-Lemons, owner of Animal Medical Clinic, allowed a photographer and a reporter to watch Tuesday as she spayed a cat named Sweetie Pie.
In such a procedure, a veterinarian removes the cat’s ovaries and uterus. The proper name of the surgery is ovariohysterectomy.
Proper precautions are taken so that the cat doesn’t bleed to death or die of anesthetic complications.
Girard-Lemons is a supporter of Voice for Companion Animals and believes in the idea of World Spay Day.
She loves cats, but there are too many unwanted kittens in the world, she said.
She knows she can’t fix the world’s problems. “I can just try to help my little corner of the world.”
Girard-Lemons explained why cats get pregnant so easily.
They are induced ovulators, which means that in mating they release several eggs into the uterus “so it’s kind of a guarantee that there’s going to be eggs there fertilized after they’ve mated,” she said.
Cats go into heat two or two and a half times a year.
“After they have been bred, the ovaries ovulate anywhere from two to six eggs usually, maybe more, and then they’re fertilized,” Girard-Lemons said.
A litter totals two to six kittens.
A pregnancy lasts 62 to 64 days. So a cat can give birth two or two and a half times per year.
Seven months later, a new kitten is able to give birth to its own litter.
On Monday and Tuesday, 19 dogs and cats were altered at Animal Medical Clinic. Girard-Lemons fixed six cats and three dogs Tuesday.
Her colleagues, Jennifer Summers and Karla Huneke, took care of 10 animals on Monday. In addition to fixing the animals, the Animal Medical Clinic staff trims their nails and cleans their ears.
The Central Nebraska Humane Society donated rabies vaccines to the effort. The vaccine was purchased with a grant from the Greater Grand Island Community Foundation.
