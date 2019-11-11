Barr Middle School eighth-graders were able to honor veterans and learn about those in the Grand Island community at a program Monday morning.
Jason Weaver, an eighth-grade social studies teacher, said the school has hosted a Veterans Day program for 15 years. The program was started by then-eighth-grade teacher Greg Morrow.
The program Monday served only two purposes, Weaver said. The primary purpose was to “publicly recognize the service and sacrifice of our nation’s veterans and give them thanks,” while a second goal was to have kids make a connection between what they have learned about veterans in class and what they saw at the program.
“We love that the kids can see that veterans are real people,” he said. “We have them bring their veterans and guests, we have a speaker every year that is a veteran or active military, so the students can make those connections with these people.”
During Monday’s program, Maj. Patrick Linehan of the Nebraska National Guard in Grand Island delivered a Veterans Day message. Linehan said he was a sophomore at Hastings College on Sept. 11, 2001, when he saw images on TV of smoke coming out of the World Trade Center. By the time he finished eating breakfast that morning, another plane had hit the south tower of the World Trade Center.
“That was a significant event as my family, at the time, had moved to Fairfax, Va., and my mother was working for Colin Powell at the State Department,” Linehan said. “Because of that day and the actions that followed, I knew I needed to be in the military. I knew I wanted to join when I was in high school, but my folks steered me away from that. After Sept. 11 occurred, I knew it was my calling.”
He added that after talking with recruiters from the various military branches, he ended up joining the U.S. Marine Corps.
After the students heard Linehan’s message, the school presented him with a quilt of valor. Weaver said this was an idea of eighth-grade English language arts teacher Geri Pagel “a couple years ago,” and the school decided to implement her idea by having eighth-grade family consumer sciences students make the quilt in their class.
He said the students started making the quilt in early September.
Also during Monday’s Veterans Day ceremony, a 30-minute video was shown of Barr students, teachers and staff who shared the names of veterans and active military members they wanted to honor on Veterans Day.
“It takes a while, but that is why we read the names,” Weaver said. “The kids realize there are so many people in our community and our lives who served and gave sacrifices.”
He said Barr hopes to host a Veterans Day program again next year.
