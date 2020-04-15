With salons mandated by the Central District Health Department to be closed due to COVID-19, local salon owners say this is having an impact on their businesses.
According to the directed health measure issued April 2 by Teresa Anderson, health director of the CDHD, salons in Hall, Hamilton and Merrick counties are closed until May 6 unless the order is renewed, extended or terminated.
Abby and Andy Nyce, owners of Indulge Salon and Spa, 1004 N. Diers Ave., Suite 100, said they voluntarily closed their salon March 28, the day after Hall County reported its first COVID-19 death, due to concerns about the coronavirus and the safety of customers, employees and themselves.
“We heard about it and knew that it was coming, but the fact that Hall County had its first death really brought it close to home to where we felt like we wanted to be proactive,” Andy said.
“It wasn’t worth it and we decided to just close for now.”
The Nyces said the majority of their customers have commended them for closing Indulge and are “very supportive of our decision.”
Andy said the salon has five commissioned employees and has not laid off any of these employees as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. He said he and his wife applied for a small business loan that will allow them to continue to pay these five employees.
Abby said Indulge is not currently scheduling appointments for when it reopens. However, she said those who already had appointments scheduled for the time the salon is closed will have first priority once it reopens.
Abby said, while the directed health measure issued by the CDHD is until May 6, she sees it likely being extended. She added that even if the restriction is lifted May 6, there is no guarantee that Indulge will reopen May 7.
“We want everyone to feel comfortable and safe, whether it is employees or customers,” Andy said. “It is a personal decision we will have to make at that point.”
The Nyces said when they do decide to reopen their salon, they expect an influx of customers.
“We have a very loyal clientele,” Abby said. “I am sure we are just going to be bombarded and we hope so. We are going to be very busy.”
Jeanne Wagner, owner and stylist at ReJuvenation Salon, 2112 Lawrence Lane, said that while she knew the mandated closing was going to come, her stomach still sunk when the directed health measure ordered her salon closed.
“It was like somebody had shot you because our customers are the same as family to us,” Wagner said. “It was like we have been divided up from our family, as well as my stylists who are like my kids. Now, we have no contact with anybody.”
Wagner said ReJuvenation belongs to a “coaching team” and is considered a “summit salon.” Through this, she said, her fellow stylists are employees, rather than self-employed stylists, which means they are eligible for unemployment.
“That is a drop in the hat compared to what we actually make, but at least they are getting something,” Wagner said. “A lot of independent stylists are getting nothing.”
As part of the summit salon group, Wagner said she is taught how to handle money, save it and to plan for unexpected events such as the COVID-19 pandemic. She said she has applied for a loan through the Small Business Association to help offset the loss of business.
Wagner said ReJuvenation has “a ton of loyal customers” who have been “super supportive” and understanding of the salon’s decision to close.
“Through all of this, I have realized that the biggest torture is having people — my customers — taken away from me,” she said. “My passion — hair — is taken away from me and my stylists are also taken away from me; I am just lost.”
Wagner said that customers — and everyone — need to remember that they are all experiencing the same things with their bangs growing out, regrowth roots and fading hair color. She said no one will see them because no one should be going out in public unless it is necessary, but she encouraged people not to cut their bangs or their hair themselves or, most importantly, not to color their hair.
“Corrective color is a big-dollar ticket,” she said. “When you start putting home color on and then you come back in and want it to match and get fixed up, it is a pain. It is hard to get it matched, so they are better to just let it grow out.”
Wagner said she expects an influx of customers once ReJuvenation is allowed to reopen. She said two stylists are already booked with appointments the first three weeks they are allowed to reopen.
“I expect it to be just like Christmas because the month of December is just huge. We do not eat, breathe or anything,” Wagner said. “I truly expect it to be that way for the next six months.”
Karen Bredthauer, co-owner and stylist at Hair Zone, 3537 W. 13th St., Suite 102, said that while the CDHD-mandated closure is rough on her business, if it helps slow the spread of COVID-19 and lessens the risk to the public, closing salons was the right decision.
Bredthauer said the three co-owners at Hair Zone are responsible for the salon’s rent, while two stylists rent stations there.
“It makes me a little nervous because our renters are not making an income and are still required to pay rent,” she said. “It will impact them more than it will us owners. It impacts us as owners, too, but we are able to utilize resources to help us.”
While Hair Zone has been closed, Bredthauer said she has had customers calling her to inquire about putting certain products on their hair. She said that because she is not familiar with most of them, she advises customers not to use them because she does not know what effect the products will have.
Bredthauer said Hair Zone plans to open May 6 unless restrictions are lifted or expanded before then. She expects to stay busy.
“My customers want on the list as soon as they can get in. I have had so many calls and text messages asking to be on the list as soon as we open back up,” Bredthauer said. “I think we are going to be overwhelmed for at least a month.”
