With Grand Island public swimming pools and splash pads not opening this summer due to COVID-19, local pool retailers say they are selling out.
Jamie Smidt, owner of Island Pool and Spa, 102 E. Third St., said her store is sold out of pools, which she has never seen in her 20 years in business.
“As soon as COVID-19 hit, the schools started to close and people were worried about the pools not opening for the summer, our phones started ringing off the hook,” she said.
“We were getting, on average, 30 to 40 calls a day from people looking to buy a pool. It is starting to slow down because I think people are getting the idea that it is not going to happen.”
Smidt said people have not been picky when it comes to pools and want “any kind of pool they can get their hands on,” whether it is a soft-sided pool, a blow-up pool, a steel wall pool or an in-ground pool.
She added her business is unable to keep up with the demand for pools since its New York-based manufacturer has been closed down due to COVID-19.
“We anticipated them opening up about a month and a half ago, but that date was pushed back,” Smidt said.
“At this point, they are still closed. So whatever was ordered last year for stock for this year is all we had to go around to all the different pool stores.”
In addition to pool sales, she said hot tub sales are up 600%.
Blaine Budke, owner of Hot Tub Brokers, 2130 N. Webb Road, said his business is also selling out of swimming pools. He said he believes hot tub sales and fire pit sales are also up because people are investing in their backyards rather than going on vacations, due to COVID-19.
“We usually sell anywhere between four and six pools a year and we are at 24 right now,” Budke said. “The problem that we are running into is getting pools. Now, I don’t think you can find a swimming pool anywhere. All of the manufacturers are just building them as fast as they can and trying to get them out.”
Budke said customers are buying, or are interesting in buying, “mainly the round ones” when it comes to pools. He said Hot Tub Brokers cannot get any pools in stock and plans to have two more orders coming in.
“At this point, what we are doing is taking orders. Once this thing slows down a little bit, then we can go ahead and place an order for next spring,” Budke said. “But as far as trying to get a pool this year, unless someone cancels out of their swimming pool that they ordered from us, then we have a waiting list.”
