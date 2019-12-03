Santa is set to stop by CHI Health St. Francis from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4.
The community is invited to the front lobby of the hospital, 2620 W. Faidley Ave., for cookies and photo opportunities with Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Yard waste site to close for the season
The Grand Island Public Works Department announced the yard waste site located on Monitor Road just north of Old Potash Highway will be closed for the season beginning Monday, Dec. 9.
Grand Island residents can still dispose of yard waste for free during the winter months by entering the main entrance to the transfer station at 5050 W. Old Potash Highway during normal operating hours. Those hours are are 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Chamber’s legislative kick-off event set for Dec. 11
The Grand Island Chamber of Commerce will host the annual Legislative Kick-off at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at First National Bank, 810 Allen Drive.
Gov. Pete Ricketts and area senators Curt Friesen, Dan Quick and Steve Halloran will share their views on what to expect in the 2020 legislative session.
“It is important that chamber businesses be informed and engaged in topics that impact our bottom lines,” said Cindy Johnson, chamber president. “One of the chamber’s roles in fulfilling our mission is to represent its members in the legislative process. Our board of directors serves as your advocates for policies that are pro-business/pro-growth and in opposition to any proposals that would negatively impact business operations in our state.”
The event is open to the public.
