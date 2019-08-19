With the school year beginning, local law enforcement is urging drivers to be aware of traffic laws surrounding school buses and school zones.
Grand Island Police Capt. Jim Duering said the biggest law surrounding school buses is stopping in both directions when it is stopped with its flashing lights on and stop sign out.
“The biggest violators are people going in the opposite direction,” he said. “The people behind the bus normally do a pretty good job of stopping, but the oncoming traffic does not.”
Duering said Grand Island drivers may also see orange flashing lights on a bus, which is a warning for drivers to stop and “is not an indication to speed up and go around the bus.”
One exception to the rule of stopping in both directions if a school bus has its stop sign out is if you are driving on a divided roadway. Duering said in this case, the traffic in the opposite direction past the concrete or grass dividing median does not have to stop.
Last school year, Duering said GIPD had issues where it would send a police car with one or two of the school buses.
“We made a few stops and wrote some big tickets,” he said. “We are not afraid to do that again.”
According to Nebraska state statute, any driver who fails to stop for the stop signs and flashing lights on a school bus shall be guilty of a Class IV misdemeanor, fined $500 and assessed points on their driver’s license.
Hall County Chief Deputy Jim Castleberry said the Hall County Sheriff’s Department does not have many issues with drivers going around the stop signs and flashing lights on a school bus but that “there is always the exception.”
“Throughout the year, we will get an occasional complaint on a specific location,” he said. “More often than not, it is a specific vehicle that is going around the bus when they can’t.”
During the school year, Castleberry said deputies will patrol areas around schools at the start and end of the school day “as much as possible.” He added the sheriff’s office plans to do selective enforcements on school buses and at specific locations in the immediate future.
“Throughout the year, we try to do some ride-alongs and do some selective enforcement with bus drivers, particularly if we have a problem area,” Castleberry said. “Throughout the year, we will have selectives (enforcements) with the buses in the mornings and afternoons in an attempt to curtail any violations of people going around the school buses when they have their stop signs out.”
When it comes to school zones, a 15 mph speed limit applies when children are present, which should be assumed as any time school is in session.
Duering said most school zones within the Grand Island city limits have flashing lights when school is in session. He added schools just outside the city limits, such as Cedar Hollow and 1-R, do not have flashing lights so drivers need to be aware of their driving speed when school is in session.
The main problem areas for speeding in school zones, Duering said, is in the thoroughfares.
“Dodge Elementary School on Bismark Road is one we have problems with,” he said. “By Newell Elementary School on 13th Street is probably where we write the most tickets.”
Duering said College Street near West Lawn Elementary has also historically been a problem area, especially around the noon hour with people taking their lunch breaks.
Fines double in a school zone, so if a driver is pulled over for speeding there, the cost of a ticket is $298.
“The fine is minor to what would happen if you would hit a kid, though,” Duering said.
He added officers are deployed to schools and school zones each morning, but if GIPD gets calls for service, “those come first.”
In the county, Castleberry said speeding in school zones is not as much of an issue as improper parking and improper stopping within these areas. He said deputies try to enforce these issues on an as-needed basis when complaints are received.