Volunteers are making a significant impact as residents impacted by the historic March floods repair and rebuild their homes.
As the work progresses, professionals are needed to help.
The Heartland Disaster Recovery Group is seeking professionals to donate their time and services to individuals and families recovering from this year’s flooding. Some of the services needed include electrical, drywall, framing, flooring and foundation repair.
The Heartland Disaster Recovery Group is a nonprofit established following the flooding to coordinate the long-term recovery efforts.
If you are interested in getting involved to volunteer, donate or need assistance in your own disaster recovery process, you can contact Elizabeth Troyer-Miller, Heartland Disaster outreach coordinator at disaster@heartlandunitedway.org or (308) 382-2675.
