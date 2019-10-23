The Grand Island Public Works Department’s Yard Waste Site, located on Monitor Road just north of Old Potash Highway, will have new operating hours for the fall season beginning Nov. 4.
The new hours will be as follows:
— Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
— Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
— Sunday, closed
The closing hours during the week have changed from 6 p.m. to 5 to better coincide with the upcoming daylight savings time change.
The Yard Waste Site will close for the season after the first snowfall.
Northwest orchestra to perform at public library
The Northwest Orchestra will perform a mix of music including “Bach and Beyond” at the Grand Island Public Library from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday.
This stop is part of the orchestra’s tour.
For more information contact Lori Medlin at (308) 385-5333 or visit the website http://www.gilibrary.org.
4-H Recognition Night planned in Custer County
BROKEN BOW — The 2019 4-H Recognition Night for Custer County will be held Nov. 15 at the Broken Bow City Auditorium.
Sponsors for the event are Arrow Seed Co., Nebraska State Bank & Trust Co., and Nebraska Extension in Custer County.
A 4-H Family Barbecue will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The awards program will begin promptly at 7. The program will recognize 4-H’ers, leaders, and volunteers with awards for their various efforts in club work and 4-H activities.
Some of the awards being presented are “Friend of 4-H,” Outstanding 4-H Leader, best all-around exhibitors, the Leo C. Cooksley Memorial Award, the Joyce Clarke Memorial Community Service Award, and various other honors.
Two- and five-year members will receive membership pins. 4-H leaders will receive recognition for their years of service. The 4-H Council election will be held during the evening.
4-H families are asked to RSVP for the barbecue to the Nebraska Extension — Custer County Office by Nov. 12. For more information about the 4-H Recognition Night, contact Colleen Peterson, 4-H aide, at 872-6831.
