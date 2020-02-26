St. Mary’s Cathedral will host its first fish fry of the Lenten season from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday in Cathedral Square, 204 S. Cedar.
The fish fries will continue every Friday during March.
The meals are served by the Knights of Columbus and Cathedral Ladies. Freewill offerings will be accepted.
Red Cross chili cook-off set for Saturday
Do you enjoy warming up over a bowl of chili, all while supporting a great cause?
Then plan to attend the Chili Cook-Off presented by Active Family Chiropractic & Acupuncture to support the American Red Cross.
The event is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the Pinnacle Bank Expo Center at Fonner Park. Sample chili from local chefs and vote for your favorite.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children age 4 to 12; children 3 and younger will be admitted for free. Adult tickets are available online at http://bit.ly/ChiliARC2020/. All tickets will be available at the door.
All the proceeds will benefit the Central and Western Nebraska Chapter of the American Red Cross.
The local chapter of the American Red Cross covers 64 counties and provides assistance through five lines of service: disaster, biomedical, preparedness, health and safety, Service to the Armed Forces (SAF), and international.
The most common disaster served in this area is home fires. The chapter responds to every home fire it is made aware of. The chapter is also active with collecting blood donations. Every two seconds in America, someone needs blood or blood products.
Toy and craft show, swap meet Sunday in St. Libory
ST. LIBORY — The Central Nebraska Antique Tractor and Equipment Club will host its annual antique toy and craft show and outdoor swap meet on Sunday.
The event will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the St. Libory Catholic Church Parish Hall, 505 Spruce St. Hourly drawings will offer prizes for men, women and children. A concession stand will be open when those attending need to take a break from buying, selling, trading or just looking.
Admission is $2; children 11 and younger will be admitted free when accompanied by an adult.
For more information, contact Donna Dammann at (308) 258-1463.
Marquette firefighters to host annual soup luncheon
MARQUETTE — The Marquette Volunteer Fire and Rescue squad will host its annual soup luncheon from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the fire hall.
Freewill donations will be used to help the department purchase new equipment.
For more information, call Freed at (402) 854-3131.
Elks Lodge to host soup supper Sunday
The local Elks Lodge will host a soup and pie supper from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the lodge, 631 S. Locust.
Freewill donations will benefit local organizations. Carry-out is available if you bring your own containers.
For more information, call (308) 382-8014.
CCC to host virtual dementia tours
Individuals interested in developing a deeper understanding of a family member or friend with Alzheimer’s disease or dementia are invited to take a Virtual Dementia Tour.
The tour is an interactive program in which participants will be outfitted with devices that alter their senses and then guided through everyday tasks by trained facilitators. The facilitators also will lead a follow-up discussion and provide helpful communication tips.
Participants may choose between two dates and times: from 12:30 to 2 p.m. March 12 or from 5:30 to 7 p.m. March 19. Both sessions will be offered at Central Community College-Grand Island.
The tour is free, but registration is required to reserve a space. For more information or to register, contact the CCC-Grand Island Extended Learning Services office at (308) 398-7441; toll-free in Nebraska at (877) 222-0780, ext. 7441; or elsgi@cccneb.edu.
Online registration is available at www.cccneb.edu/findyourclasses.
