CHI Health St. Francis Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) is hosting a reunion and inviting graduates of the unit and their families to join in the celebration.
The free “I am a St. Francis Super Hero” themed event is scheduled from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday in the hospital’s conference room 2/3. The reunion provides families and staff with the opportunity to reconnect while children can enjoy games, snacks, crafts, face painting and photo wall.
The St. Francis Maternity Center has a Level II Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) for babies who need special medical care.
Grants available to local first responder/EMT departments
CHI Health St. Francis Foundation is offering grant funding to local area first responder/EMT departments for acquisition of life-saving equipment and personnel training.
Like the last two years, half of the total proceeds from the foundation’s Ticket to Win fundraiser will be granted to support non-budgeted department needs for first responders in Hall, Hamilton, Howard, Merrick and Greeley counties. The remainder will benefit Project Renewed Hope at St. Francis.
Since its inception in 2017, St. Francis Foundation’s annual Ticket to Win fundraiser has granted nearly $120,000 to local area first responders/EMT departments.
First responder/EMT departments interested in applying for financial assistance, should complete and submit a grant request prior to Sept. 1. For information and to request a grant application, contact St. Francis Foundation at (308) 398-5400 or dkellogg@sfmc-gi.org