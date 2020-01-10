Good Samaritan Village and Asera Care of Grand Island will host a free lunch-and-learn event from noon to 1:30 p.m. Monday at Good Samaritan, 4075 Timberline St.
“Getting Your Ducks in a Row” will focus on senior fraud and Medicare scams. Speakers will include officer Jason Wood of the Grand Island Police Department, Ann Kroeger of the SHIP Nebraska Department of Insurance, Heather Galvan and Brenda Wells, certified social workers at AseraCare. They will discuss why seniors are a target for fraud, which scams are out there, how to avoid them and why Medicare fraud is on the rise.
Lunch is provided. To RSVP or for more information, contact Aimee Steinhardt at (308) 385-3604 or asteinh3@good-sam.com
Quit smoking program starts Jan. 28
Tobacco use remains the leading cause of preventable death and disease in the United States. It kills more than 480,000 Americans each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
For those interested in quitting, CHI Health St. Francis is offering a “Freedom from Smoking” tobacco cessation class with the first session taking place from 3:30 to 5 p.m. on Jan. 28 at St. Francis, 2620 W. Faidley Ave.
For more than 25 years, this leading American Lung Association program has shown participants how to quit tobacco — for good — in a small and supportive group setting.
The seven-week, eight-session program is led by the hospital’s certified instructors, Jenny Roush of the Cancer Treatment Center and Seann Julian of Cardiac/Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services. It will cover topics such as knowing if you’re ready to quit smoking, lifestyle changes, coping strategies and stress management. Also included are a participant handbook, relaxation DVD and preparing for quit day tools.
The cost of the program is $25. Participants are asked to register by Jan. 27, by calling (308) 398-8912.
