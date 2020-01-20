Does soup and dessert supper set for Wednesday
BPO Does No. 147 will host a soup and dessert supper from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Elks Lodge, 631 S. Locust.
Chicken noodle and taco chili are among the soups that will be offered, along with a variety of desserts.
The public is invited to this freewill donation event. Proceeds will benefit local charities.
For more information, call Carol Fanta at (308) 754-8504.
Central Catholic plans soup supper Saturday
Grand Island Central Catholic will host a soup supper from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, in the school cafeteria.
The menu will include a bowl of chicken noodle soup or chili, a cinnamon roll and a beverage for $5.
For more information, call the school, 1200 N. Ruby, at (308) 384-2440.
Wood River library hosts book sale
WOOD RIVER — Maltman Memorial in Wood River is hosting a book sale through St. Patrick’s Day.
Books will be for sale for a dollar per bag during regular library hours, which are 8 a.m. to noon and 3 to 7 p.m. Monday and Wednesday and 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. The library is also open from 9 to 11 a.m. the second Saturday of the month (Feb. 8 and March 14).
For more information or to verify hours in case of bad weather, call Deb Fairbanks at (308) 583-2349.
