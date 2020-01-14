Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home is asking residents to download the Vital ICE (In Case of Emergency) app, from either the Apple App Store or Google Play, for your smart phone and enter in their code: #3655.
Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home is making this potentially life-saving app available for free to download as a way of showing their gratitude for allowing them to serve the community.
This app is available to the entire community, regardless of age. Questions about the app can be answered at www.vitalboards.com/vitalice.
In the event of an emergency, first responders can use the Vital ICE app to retrieve the user’s vital information. This information can then be easily taken on the ambulance to the hospital, or sent directly to the hospital from the Vital ICE app, where ER staff can further access this critical information.
Smith announces additional staff mobile office hours
Constituents of 3rd District Congressman Adrian Smith (R-NE) are invited to meet with a representative of his office at mobile offices in January in Aurora and St. Paul.
At mobile offices, 3rd District residents can meet with one of Smith’s staff members who can assist with federal agencies such as the USDA, FEMA, VA, Social Security, Medicare, USCIS, or the IRS, relay concerns about federal issues, or get assistance in taking advantage of the services available through his office.
Smith, who has an office in Grand Island, will provide his mobile office and a staff member at the following times and locations:
– Monday, Jan. 27, Alice M. Farr Library – Meeting Room, 1603 L St., Aurora, 11 a.m. to 12:00 noon.
– Tuesday, Jan. 28, Howard County Courthouse – Assembly Room, 612 Indian St., St. Paul, 10 to 11. a.m.
For additional information, contact Smith’s Grand Island office at (308) 384-3900.
Estate and charitable gift seminar planned
Heartland Lutheran High School is hosting an estate and charitable gift seminar at 2 p.m. Sunday in the gym at the school, 3900 W. Husker Highway.
This program is for those interested in learning how to plan ahead to leave gifts for charitable organizations that match up with their passions. The program will be presented by Craig Stirtz, estate and charitable gift director for the Nebraska District of the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod.
For more information, contact Dennis McCarty at (308) 390-2529 or Timothy Leech at (308) 385-3900.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.