ALDA — Proceeds from a silent auction that’s part of a Saturday event in Alda will benefit local families during the holidays.
Trunks and Treasures, a craft and vendor show, will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Alda Community Center, 6410 W. Highway 30, Alda. More than 30 booths will be open for business.
The silent auction will benefit the event organizer’s annual “Hands Up Christmas” program. Partnering with Grand Island Elks Lodge #604, proceeds will help buy groceries for a traditional Christmas meal and a gift for each child in the family.
Santa will also make an early visit from the North Pole with candy for each child at the show.
For more information, call (800) 316-6189.
Smith’s office to host Veterans History Project training
Rep. Adrian Smith, R-Neb., announced his office will host an interactive training for constituents interested in volunteering to record veterans’ stories for the Veterans History Project of the Library of Congress. Nebraskans of all ages are encouraged to attend to learn how to interview veterans in their communities.
The training session will be from 2 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday at the Central Nebraska Veterans Home, Freedom Hall, 4510 E. 56th St., Kearney.
The Veterans History Project was created to collect, preserve and make accessible the personal accounts of American war veterans. Volunteers receive hands-on training on how to properly record oral history and how to collect memoirs, photos and other documents.
For more information, contact Smith’s Grand Island office at (308) 384-3900.
Alcohol inspections conducted in Polk, York counties
During the evening hours of Nov. 1, investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol conducted alcohol inspections in Polk and York counties.
In total, 42 businesses were inspected. One of those businesses sold alcohol to a minor, for a non-compliance rate of 2%.
All 12 businesses inspected in Polk County checked ID and refused to sell alcohol to a minor. All 30 businesses inspected in York County checked ID, with one selling alcohol to a minor. The business that sold alcohol to a minor was Chances R Restaurant in York.
This operation was possible thanks to a grant from Region V Systems.
Businesses that sell alcohol to a minor are referred to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission. Clerks who sell alcohol to a minor are cited for procuring alcohol for a minor.
