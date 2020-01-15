The city of Grand Island offices will be observing Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 20.
The following offices will be closed Monday, resuming normal business hours on Tuesday, Jan. 21: Grand Island City Hall, Utilities Service Center, city Cemetery office, Public Library, Wastewater Treatment, Transfer Station, City Transit Division and Grand Island Police Department service desk (please call 9-1-1 for emergencies).
Heartland Public Shooting Park is closed on Mondays.
The Fieldhouse will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Solid Waste, Streets Department and Fleet Services will be open normal hours. In addition, CRANE Public Transit Service will operate normal hours.
Pancake feed to support Eagle Scout project
WOOD RIVER — The Hall County Historical Society is taking its pancake feed on the road. The feed is from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Jan. 26 at the Wood River City Hall, two blocks north of Casey’s General Store. A freewill offering will be taken to raise money for a good cause.
Aaron Kelley from Boy Scout Troop 114 is working to earn his Eagle Scout badge and has chosen to place a historic marker at Wood River this spring. The marker will recognize the first massacre of settlers in Hall County. In 1862 the Smith-Anderson families were cutting logs from the Platte River to be taken to their homestead northeast of the present-day city of Wood River when they were killed by hostile Indians.
Aaron will be graduating from Northwest High School in May 2020. He enjoys history and wants to ensure current and future generations learn about this chapter in Hall County’s history.
For more information, call (308) 380-4480.
State board announces public library accreditation
Nebraska Library Commission Library Development Director Christa Porter recently announced the accreditation of 61 public libraries across Nebraska.
Porter stated, “We are dedicated to helping Nebraska libraries meet Nebraskans’ information needs, opening up the world of information for citizens of all ages. The library commission continues to work in partnership with Nebraska libraries and the regional library systems, using the Public Library Accreditation program to help public libraries grow and develop.”
Public libraries in Nebraska are accredited for a three-year period. The following area libraries are accredited through Dec. 31, 2022: Ord Township Library, Osceola Public Library and Shelby Community Library. The Garfield County Library in Burwell also received accreditation, recognized for receiving it for the very first time.
To learn more about the accreditation process and to see a complete list of all accredited Nebraska public libraries, go to http://nlc.nebraska.gov/LibAccred/Standings.asp.
YWCA’s sale of formal gowns begins Feb. 14
HASTINGS — The YWCA of Adams County is ready to help teens dress for the upcoming prom and formal season.
In its seventh year, Gowns for Good offers $30 dresses for prom and winter formals. A seamstress, who offers her expertise in fit, alterations, and any other changes the girls may want in their dress, will also be available.
Dresses may be purchased on any of the four sale dates; Feb. 14 through 17, 22 and 23 and March 8 and 15 from 1 to 4 p.m., at the YWCA Adams County, 2525 W. Second in Hastings.
The community can help support local youth programs while cleaning out closets. Gently used, recent gowns can be dropped off at the YWCA.
For further information, contact Carissa Uhrmacher at (402) 462-8821.
