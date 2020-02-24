A total of 12 teams competed in the Literacy Council of Grand Island’s 11th annual Scrabble Tournament Sunday at Full Circle Venue. The teams competed in two divisions — competitive and fun. Eight teams competed in the competitive division, while four were in the fun division. The winning teams were:

Competitive

1. AB Tree Injection and Lawn Service - 1,099 points

2. Letter Ladies - 988 points

3. Legends - 926 points

Fun

1. Saucy Women - 765 points

2. Two Janes and a Dame - 646 points

3. The Three Amigas - 463 points

