Due to the concern for the safety and well-being of the students, staff volunteers and members of the Grand Island community, the Literacy Council of Grand Island will be closed indefinitely starting Monday following the closure policy and recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) in response to the COVID-19 situation.
No on-site programming will take place at this time.
News of reopening will be shared on their website, social media accounts and email.
In the meantime, it is at the discretion of each tutor as to whether to meet with their students off-site; however, the Literacy Council asks that people strongly consider the CDC’s prevention guidelines, regarding social distancing and hand hygiene, when making this decision.
There are a number of ways to connect with students without in-person contact, such as a phone call, FaceTime, Skype or What’s App messaging app.
Let Literacy Council know if you would like assistance with contacting your students.
There are several online resources available to students and tutors to encourage continued literacy education during this time.
Each student has a Mango Languages account that can be accessed at http://connect.mangolanguages.com/giliteracy or through the mobile app on their phone.
If students do not have reliable Wi-Fi access, lessons on the mobile app can be downloaded while connected to Wi-Fi and completed later without internet access.
Students can also access https://learningenglish.voanews.com, which provides written and audio news articles at beginner, intermediate, and advanced levels.
More resources may be found at https://www.giliteracy.org/tutor-resources.
For more information, email info@giliteracy.org.
The Literacy Council of Grand Island said it is grateful for the patience and support of the community at this time.
