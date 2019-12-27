Below are the Grand Island Independent’s top local stories from 2010 to 2018. The top stories from 2019 will be in Saturday’s Independent.
2018
1) Grand Island voters approve half-cent sales tax increase.
2) Grand Island Senior High launches freshman academy.
3) Former Mayor Ken Gnadt dies.
4) Northwest bond issue to build a new middle school fails.
5) ICE houses those detained in O’Neill raid at Grand Island office.
6) Incumbents defeated in GOP primary.
7) Weather causes Nebraska State Fair concerts to be moved indoors; attendance lower than previous years.
8) Post office moves to new location.
9) Humane Society drama.
10) Grand Island Senior High football team plays in Class A championship game, losing to Omaha Burke.
2017
1) Total solar eclipse.
2) Wood River graduate Scott Frost returns to coach the Huskers.
3) City of Grand Island budget struggles.
4) Post office relocation.
5) New Starr Elementary School opens and the old Jefferson and Stolley Park schools are demolished.
6) Chapman School kept open.
7) GISH going to academy system.
8) Aksarben Stock Show comes to Grand Island.
9) BG&S Transmission fire in Hastings.
10) (tie) Ground broken for new hospital.
10) (tie) Nebraska State Fair has its second-highest attendance ever.
2016
1) Sam Foltz, Nebraska punter and former Grand Island Senior High athlete, killed in car accident in Wisconsin.
2) Northwest school district restructuring.
3) February blizzard dumps 18 inches of snow.
4) Occupation and sales taxes.
6) New airport terminal opens.
7) Hero Flight welcome home.
8) Dan Quick wins election to Legislature.
9) Part of veterans home land turned over to city.
10) The 2016 Nebraska State Fair attracted 361,107 people, which was an increase of 2.5 percent over last year’s 352,176 total, and welcomed its 2 millionth visitor since moving to Grand Island.
2015
1) Agreement to turn veterans home land over to city.
2) State Fair attendance hits 352,176 guests.
3) Death penalty repeal
4) Skagways close
5) Centennial Towers fire kills one.
6) Hall County Corrections Director Fred Ruiz and Assistant Director Jimmy Vann fired.
7) The Obama administration in November rejected a Canadian company’s application to build the Keystone XL pipeline.
8) Access to mental and behavioral health care in rural Nebraska continued to be a problem.
9) Grand Island Public Schools Superintendent Rob Winter announces retirement.
10) The former federal No Child Left Behind Act was supplanted by the Every Student Succeeds Act, which leaves accountability goals up to individual states.
2014
1) Grand Island voters pass a $69.9 million school bond.
2) Political newcomer Jeremy Jensen elected mayor.
3) CHI/Blue Cross and Blue Shield conflict.
4) Legislative bill attempts to block veterans home move.
5) Downtown fire — Ron’s Transmission goes up in flames in downtown G.I.
6) The Nebraska Building opens as part of the State Fair.
7) Michael Petersen received two life sentences for killing his ex-wife, Nancy Petersen, and Grand Island attorney Todd Elsbernd and committed suicide in prison.
8) Amanda Pecor and her boyfriend, Matthew Edwards, of Hastings were each sentenced to 59 to 60 months in prison for their role in the shooting death of Pecor’s 4-year-old son, Beau.
9) Hall County District Judge James Livingston retires and Hall County Attorney Mark Young was appointed to fill his seat on the bench.
10) Economic growth in Custer County.
2013
1) Gov. Dave Heineman announces the new Central Nebraska Veterans Home would be built in Kearney.
2) The shooting death of local attorney Todd Elsbernd impacted both the legal community and the Grand Island Public Schools.
3) The Career Pathways Institute opens.
4) State Sen. Annette Dubas of Fullerton stirred excitement in the area when she announced that she would pursue the Democratic nomination for governor. But two months later, she was out of the race, leaving only one Democratic candidate while several vie for the Republican nod.
5) Ord murder — The wheels of justice sometimes move slowly, but after 24 years, a sentence was handed down in the murder of Cathy Beard of Ord. John Oldson was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty in February of second-degree murder in Beard’s death.
6) Grand Island Mayor Jay Vavricek was stopped in Howard County for driving under the influence of alcohol, leading to a reckless driving charge and fine.
7) After a massive drought in 2012, precipitation returned to its 30-year average in 2013.
8) The Affordable Care Act and problems with the Health Insurance Marketplace website.
9) Congress failed to pass a five-year Farm Bill in 2013.
10) Aurora Police Chief Godfrey Brokenrope died from injuries suffered in a motorcycle accident.
2012
1) Drought — Grand Island had its driest year on record.
2) Vavricek and Brown — Mayor Jay Vavricek announced at a city council meeting that he had asked City Administrator Mary Lou Brown to resign. But later, Vavricek instead brought Brown back to City Hall. That led to the council formally censuring the mayor and a former city council candidate launching a failed recall effort.
3) Broken Bow bus crash — A van carrying coaches and eight members of the Broken Bow High School basketball team collided with a pickup on while returning from a basketball clinic in Kearney. Coaches Anthony Blum and Zane Harvey were killed, along with pickup driver Albert Sherbeck. Four students were hospitalized after the crash.
4) State Fair — The Nebraska State Fair marked several milestones during 2012, including the debut of the new Sky Tram.
5) Arkanjelo M. Kot of Grand Island was acquitted of first-degree murder.
6) Deb Fischer defeats Bob Kerrey in U.S. Senate race.
7) Oldson charged — The 1989 murder of Cathy Beard of Ord took a step closer to being resolved in January when John Oldson of Randolph, Mo., was charged in the case.
8) School tech — Learning took a technological leap forward as iPads became standard equipment for all students at Northwest High School.
9) Public safety study finds Grand Island needs 10 new officers, a crime analyst and other support staff.
10) Grand Island Police Capt. Pet Kortum is named the new Hastings police chief.
2011
1. Keystone pipeline
2. Census - Hall County’s official 2010 population of 58,607 showed an increase of 9.5 percent compared to the 2000 U.S. Census count.
3. Postal closings - At least nine area post offices are among more than 90 in Nebraska that were put on the list to be studied for closure, as well as the postal processing center in Grand Island.
4. City challenges - Grand Island’s mayor and city administrator were left to fill numerous key positions at City Hall. In the face of a tight budget, the city cut library service hours and parks maintenance and expanded the food and beverage occupation tax.
5. School cuts - Most Nebraska school districts cut their budgets because of a reduction in state aid.
6. U.S. Sen. Ben Nelson retires.
7. Ag economy - Led by corn demand for ethanol production, crop and livestock prices for producers reached record levels.
8. State Fair attendance grows.
9. Hero Flight - Months of planning and fundraising culminated in a trip of a lifetime for 25 World War II veterans and their escorts as they journeyed on Hall County’s inaugural Hero Flight to Washington, D.C.
10. Helicopter troops - Families and officials turned out on Dec. 14 to welcome home members of the Nebraska Army National Guard 1-376 Aviation Battalion, who returned to the National Guard’s Army Aviation Support Facility in Grand Island. The troops had been gone almost a year on a peacekeeping mission to Kosovo.
2010
1) State Fair opens at its new site in Grand Island for the first time.
2) Gang arrests — Fourteen gang members were arrested on Nov. 18 in Grand Island by an FBI Safe Streets Task Force.
3) State volleyball — Grand Island and Hastings hosted the state high school volleyball championships for the first time.
4) Superintendent change — G.I. schools superintendent Steve Joel resigns to become superintendent in Lincoln.
5) Jay Vavricek is elected mayor, returning to a position he left four years earlier.
6) First Americans charges — The three principals for First Americans Insurance Service, which filed for bankruptcy nearly two years ago, were charged in federal court during December.
7) Child welfare — The state’s privatization of foster care service delivery and coordination resulted in failed contracts among some of the lead agencies and some foster parents and employees not getting paid or reimbursed for expenses.
8) Airport numbers — The Central Nebraska Regional Airport served more than 37,000 passengers during the year, reaching the highest number of boardings since 1980.
9) Keystone Pipeline
10) (tie) Police at Senior High — Additional security measures, including police officers with assault rifles, were taken at Grand Island Senior High on Feb. 3 in response to rumors about possible retribution following a shooting off campus a few days earlier.
10) (tie) 2010 census
