Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT FOR A POTENTIALLY MESSY MIX OF SNOW AND ICE... ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...HEAVY MIXED PRECIPITATION POSSIBLE. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 9 INCHES, AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE-QUARTER INCH. SUSTAINED WINDS WILL AVERAGE UNDER 15 MPH THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING, BUT WILL PICK UP OUT OF THE NORTH SATURDAY AFTERNOON INTO SUNDAY, WITH GUSTS AS HIGH AS 30 TO 40 MPH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS AND CENTRAL AND SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA, MAINLY ALONG AND NORTHWEST OF A LINE FROM FULLERTON, TO HASTINGS, TO PHILLIPSBURG. * WHEN...FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT AT TIMES THIS WEEKEND. BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY SATURDAY AFTERNOON INTO SUNDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THIS IS A VERY COMPLEX STORM SYSTEM, AND THERE WILL LIKELY BE SHARP DIFFERENCES ACROSS THE WATCH AREA IN BOTH SNOW AND ICE AMOUNTS. AT THIS TIME, THE HIGHEST SNOW AMOUNTS OF 6 TO 9 INCHES FAVOR LOCATIONS NORTHWEST OF A BEAVER CITY, KEARNEY, FULLERTON LINE, WITH PLACES FARTHER SOUTHEAST SUCH AS GRAND ISLAND, HASTINGS AND PHILLIPSBURG ONLY EXPECTED TO SEE 1 TO 3 INCHES. IN ADDITION, WINTRY PRECIPITATION WILL NOT FALL THE ENTIRE TIME, WITH OCCASIONAL BREAKS LIKELY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. &&