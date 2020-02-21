Last year, on opening day of Fonner Park’s horse-racing season, that day’s high was 32 degrees and Grand Island was amidst of a prolonged cold spell when temperatures averaged 11 degrees below the 30-year average.
On Friday, opening day of the 67th year of horse racing at Fonner Park, the temperature neared 50 degrees, with fans attending Saturday’s race expecting a high near 60.
This year’s racing season will extend through May 2, with horse racing every Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
On Friday, Fonner Park’s parking lots were crowded, competing for space with the Nebraska Cheer and Dance competition going on at the Heartland Events Center, which is attached to the Fonner Park horse-racing complex.
While the majority of the crowd was at the cheer and dance competition, there was a good reading for the racing season, which got underway at 2 p.m.
The first race got off with some excitement as the jockey of the betting favorite, which was a coupled entry, was thrown off his horse coming out of the starting gate.
That didn’t stop the nine-race card or the fans enjoying sunny and warm weather for this time of year.
Roger Sanford of Chadron was in attendance on opening day.
“I used to know a few trainers here and I owned a few thoroughbreds,” Sanford said. “I love to go to the races.”
He has been coming to Fonner Park now for 60 years as both a fan and a thoroughbred owner.
Asked why he has been a faithful patron, he said, “Sometimes I make a little money. Somebody has to feed the horses.”
Sanford describes himself as a “horse nut.”
“I have always been one,” he said.
As a high school student, he met a trainer’s son.
“I thought, ‘how cool was that’ with his dad training horses,” he said. “The first time I ever got to come to the races I was so in awe.”
Sixty years later, Sanford is still in awe, as are so many other fans who have become part of the Fonner Park family.
“It is still as exciting as the first time I was here,” he said.
Sanford was joined by a lot of longtime fans, such as 77-year-old Chris Perales, who has been attending opening day of Fonner Park’s racing season since 1963.
When asked why he has attended the first race of every opening race day for the last 57 years, he said with a grin, “There is nothing else to do around here.”
Perales said he is excited about this year’s racing season.
“I see some big changes,” he said. “They have a lot of stuff that they didn’t have here before. They are well-organized and everything.”
During many of the racing weekends, there will be special events going on at Fonner Park, like the cheer and dance competition this weekend.
Last year, Fonner Park had its biggest crowd in its then-66-year history when it hosted the Dinsdale Dashers Camel & Ostrich Racing for Charities. It will be held again this year on March 29. Also during the season, the Grammy award-winning band Chicago will perform on April 5. Rodeo Grand Island will be at Fonner Park on March 13-14.
Other events that will add to this year’s horse racing excitement include the first-ever Equitable Bank T-Rex Racing on April 11, which is Runza Family Day at the track. The Bosselman Pump & Pantry Stakes will be run on April 25, and the Kentucky Derby Party is set for May 2.
Perales said the special events add to the excitement of going to the races.
“Before it was just come and go and you didn’t really care,” he said.
And Chris Kotulak, Fonner Park CEO, feels the positive vibes of both old and new Fonner Park fans when it comes to adding many special events and new features to the track.
“We set the bar high with an all-time record crowd with the camel and ostrich races, and we may have an even larger crowd this year,” Kotulak said.
Last year, Skyline Pub was established on the Skyline level and, Kotulak said, it “quickly became a popular seating section” as the area features free live music on the Floor Pros GI stage every Saturday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Scheduled to perform twice this season is Rascal Martinez, along with other locals, such as Whiskey Bent and BD & The Boys.
A complete list of musicians and other information can be found on the new Fonner Park website at www.fonnerpark.com.
Also returning in March will be Nebraska’s Most Ridiculous Happy Hour on Fridays from 5 to 6 p.m., which will feature two beers, a Pizza Hut personal pizza and a $5 betting voucher for $10.
