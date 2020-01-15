After being around for 150 years, the Grand Island Liederkranz will spend the next year celebrating its big anniversary.
The opening ceremony for the 150th year begins at 4 p.m. Saturday in the ballroom. The doors open at 3:30.
Lt. Gov. Mike Foley will speak. So will Mayor Roger Steele, John Dahlstrom of the Hall County Historical Society and Stuhr Museum curator Kari Stofer.
The Liederkranz German Singers will perform.
Mark Landis will play piano music between 3:30 and the start of the ceremony.
“We’re planning on it being a fun afternoon. Everybody needs to come to just really see what a true gem the Liederkranz is in the community,” said Karen Borgheiinck, a member of the 150th anniversary committee.
Saturday’s event is open to the public.
“Following the ceremony there will be free tours of the building,” Borgheiinck said. Both the 4 p.m. program and the tours are free.
The downstairs area is normally open only to the club’s membership. But that area will be open to the public on Saturday.
People will have to pay for drinks in the downstairs bar and for food in the dining room.
The Liederkranz was founded on Nov. 7, 1870, and was incorporated on Jan. 2, 1871.
The founders of the Liederkranz “established it basically as a singing society so that their members could continue to share the arts, singing and their common German culture,” Borgheiinck said.
Grand Island’s history “and the Liederkranz are interwoven in so many ways,” she said. The club has “such a vast history. It’s just incredible.”
The Union Pacific Railroad donated two lots used for the original frame building. The current structure was built in 1911.
The word “Liederkranz” is German for “Song Wreath” or “Circle of Song.”
The celebration will conclude on Nov. 7.
Between now and then, anniversary events will be held most months. There’s nothing scheduled in March or May.
“But we have four events in April,” Borgheiinck said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.