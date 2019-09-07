More than 100 people took part in a downtown Grand Island parade that was part of the city’s first pride festival Saturday morning.
Except for the parade, the activities unfolded in Pioneer Park. The festival was presented by G.I. Pride.
The event was designed to celebrate “50 years of pride in America.”
“We’re really hoping to do this every September, the weekend after Labor Day,” said Chrissy Brooks, secretary-treasurer of G.I. Pride.
“We’re super excited to keep this going. We’ve got a lot of sponsors on board, and we have a great turnout, so we’re really hoping to do this,” Brooks said.
Grand Island has had marches and parades involving the LGBTQ community, but there has never been “anything this big, with the festival and the park,” she said.
In addition to merchants and vendors, the festival included a variety of activities.
“We really wanted to make it family-friendly,” Brooks said. The idea was to make it a place where parents could bring their kids and have fun.
People could participate in aerial yoga, thanks to Kismet Fitness Studio. Food was available. A drum circle was banging away, “and we’ve got all kinds of vendors with free things,” she said.
Other LGBTQ organizations were on hand, including Star City Pride from Lincoln and Out Nebraska. Also represented was the Nebraska AIDS Project.
Two suicide prevention agencies were at the festival. The suicide rate for LGBTQ individuals is much higher than it is for heterosexuals.
“It’s an issue that needs to be addressed. So we’re very glad that they’re here,” Brooks said.
The gathering included many allies, friends and “lots of LGBTQ individuals here to celebrate who they are,” she said.
Grand Island PFLAG has organized marches and parades “usually in the month of June, because June is the anniversary of the Stonewall riots,” Brooks said, referring to a rebellion in Greenwich Village in 1969.
“Because we started planning late, we decided to do September. And also because Kearney uses September as their pride month,” she said.
So it’s up to local organizations which month to choose.
“I love to celebrate pride all year long. I have a son and a daughter that identify as LGBTQ. So I support them with my Free Mom Hugs,” Brooks said.
Free Mom Hugs, represented at the festival, is a nationwide organization for moms who love LGBTQ kids, she said.
Organizers said 110 people marched in the parade. A reporter’s count was closer to 100.
PFLAG was one of the sponsors of Saturday’s festival, contributing $500.
“We’re very thankful to PFLAG Grand Island for that donation. We’re excited to partner with them,” Brooks said. “A lot of our board members are also members of PFLAG, so it kind of overlaps. But we are two separate entities.”
The chairman of the festival was the Rev. Steven Mitchell, pastor of United Congregational Church.
The goal of the event was to “be public in Grand Island” for the LGBQT community and to gather and celebrate life, Mitchell said.
As members of the LGBTQ community, “we thought it was time to have a festival,” Mitchell said.
G.I. Pride sent an email to all the members of the Grand Island City Council, inviting them to attend. Mitchell said he sent both an email and a letter to Mayor Roger Steele, asking him to attend and suggesting he issue a proclamation in support.
“Nobody has responded,” he said. “It’s very disappointing.”
The lack of a response helps explain “how closeted the LGBT community has been in this town,” Mitchell said. People are “afraid to be out” as gay, lesbian or transgender in Grand Island.
He said he has lived in large cities where pride festivals are attended by 300,000 or 400,000 people.
Among the businesses supporting the festival were Starbucks, Best Machining, A Higher Plane and Health Plex Fitness Center. Support also came from Planned Parenthood and ACLU.
