If you long for the old days, you’re going to love Level Up Arcade Bar.
You can lose yourself in games like Super Mario Bros. and Donkey Kong. To play those games, you pump in quarters, just like you used to.
The business, which opens Oct. 4, won’t appeal to just aging pinball wizards.
Little kids can also play at the arcade bar, which is at 115 W. Third, because owner Francisco Garcia is offering two drink menus. One is for kids and the other is for those 21 and older.
Level Up will be open Wednesdays through Sundays. People of all ages can play Wednesday through Friday from 4 to 9 p.m. and weekends from noon until 9 p.m. After a break of about a half hour, the business will reopen only to those 21 and older. “Everybody will get ID’d at the door,” Garcia says.
Many of the games are original models, dating back to the 1980s and 90s. There are even a couple of classic pinball machines — titled Cue Ball Wizard and Elvira and the Party Monsters.
The arcade has both original and modern versions of some games. You can play Space Invaders on an arcade game that dates back to the Reagan era, or you can play the game on a giant screen. Garcia can program a wide array of different games on some of the machines.
You can even sit down with another person at a small cocktail table and play Pac-Man together, just like couples did in the 1980s.
Other games include Centipede, Galaga and Crossfire. The lineup is not yet complete. “We still have a few more coming,” says Garcia, 24.
You don’t have to worry about spilling beer on your game. Garcia knows a welder who’s going to make drink stands.
Level Up is in the former home of the Brick House. That nightclub, owned by Garcia, is now to the east of the arcade.
Garcia’s friend, Carl Duda, gave the restrooms a very colorful look. He also painted Pac-Man figures on the front of the building.
Like a Pac-Man character, the Garcia family is swallowing up downtown.
Garcia’s parents, Maria and the elder Francisco, own Azteca Market. His brother, Marco, is one of the owners of the UNDRground Contemporary Arts gallery.
Being a DJ is Francisco’s main passion, which he exercises at the Brick House. That business is open two nights a week.
In opening the Brick House three years ago, Francisco wanted to bring something new to downtown. He’s doing the same thing, he said, with the arcade bar.
