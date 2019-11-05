DONIPHAN — The Legislature’s Agriculture Committee will hold a public hearing for interim study resolution LR219 at 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 15 at the Doniphan Area Events Center, at 103 W. Pine St. in Doniphan.
The committee’s hearing will be open to the public. Sen. Steve Halloran of Hastings is chairman of the Agriculture Committee.
LR219 directs the Agriculture Committee to identify constraints to agricultural processing, production and marketing investments. The study is to examine opportunities for future growth in agricultural development, identify regulatory barriers to growth opportunities and explore means to assist local communities to be prepared to recruit and realize opportunities for agricultural development.
Halloran introduced LR219 to hear from those involved in bringing agricultural processing and other agriculture-related investment to Nebraska. The hearing is an opportunity to learn more about the process of recruiting agricultural investments to the state, the ability of local communities to welcome and accommodate such growth, how past efforts have succeeded, and how they may be improved.
“Successful recruitment of agricultural processing and marketing businesses,” Halloran said, “often involves coordinating business recruitment efforts of cities with land-use planning and permitting processes in surrounding rural areas that enable producers to invest in agricultural production capacity in order to supply new markets.”
Prior to the hearing, the committee will receive a briefing from Nebraska State Fair board member Jeremy Jensen. Jensen will recap this year’s fair, review the fair’s first decade in Grand Island and discuss visions for the fair moving forward.
The Agriculture Committee is the Legislature’s oversight committee for the State Fair and the committee’s visit to Central Nebraska provides a perfect opportunity to touch base with the fair board, according to Halloran.
“The Agriculture Committee is committed to work with the fair board to continue its success and growth in Grand Island as the state’s premier exposition event,” he said.
