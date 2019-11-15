DONIPHAN — More than 50 people were in attendance Friday in Doniphan as state Sen. Steve Halloran of Hastings held a meeting of the Legislature’s Agriculture Committee. The committee took public testimony on his interim study resolution, LR219.
Halloran is chairman of the Legislature’s Agriculture Committee. LR219 directs the committee to identify constraints to agricultural processing, production and marketing investments.
At the hearing, he said senators would examine opportunities for future growth in agricultural development, identify regulatory barriers to growth opportunities and explore means to assist local communities to be prepared to recruit and realize opportunities for agricultural development.
More than a dozen people testified during the three-hour hearing on a variety of concerns.
In identifying constraints to agricultural processing, production, and marketing investments, several people spoke about zoning regulations involving livestock operations. Nearly half of the testifiers were concern about the impact on family agriculture and the environment from the recently announced Costco chicken-processing plant in eastern Nebraska.
Others, such as representatives from the dairy industry, talked about the need to bring dairy processors to the state, which would, in turn, provide an incentive for farming operations to increase the state’s dairy herd.
Halloran said his intention in introducing LR219 was to hear from those involved in bringing agricultural processing and other agriculture-related investment to Nebraska.
The first person to testify was Mark Haskins, who farms in the Doniphan area. He represented the Nebraska Farm Bureau.
Haskins said farms and ranches of tomorrow won’t look like the farms and ranches of today.
“Changing consumer tastes and demands, evolving supply chains, a global economy, continued emphasis on improving environmental management, technological innovation, and the growing ability to market to consumers directly will continue to drive changes and market opportunities in agriculture,” he said.
One of the themes during the hearing was providing Nebraskans new opportunities to grow the state’s agriculture industry. One of the ways discussed was through the livestock industry. Increasing the state’s livestock operations would also be an incentive for preserving family agriculture and opening the industry up to the next generation of farmers and ranchers.
But that was one of the main contentions of the testifiers. Having a company like Costco, which is building a chicken-processing plant near Fremont, some of the testifiers said, would create opportunities for family farmers and bring young people back to production agriculture by contracting with the company to raise their chickens.
Vertical integration was a topic of discussion at the hearing. Vertical integration in agriculture is an arrangement where a company owns its supply chain. To some of those who spoke at the hearing, that type of farming, which was also called industrial agriculture, is abhorrent to rural values. They expressed concerns about the possible environmental impact of those operations on the state’s surface and groundwater resources.
Haskins and others said Nebraskans must be open to new forms and models of agriculture. They spoke about the number of family farming operations declining as farms get bigger. That impacts such issues as declining rural population and property tax concerns as the burden of property taxes falls on fewer and fewer people.
“Nebraska farmers and ranchers pay the second-highest per-farm property taxes in the country, behind only California,” he said. “It’s a major barrier to reinvestment and growth, and we must fix it.”
There was also the concern that the average Nebraska farmer is now 58 years old.
Another concern brought up during the hearing was farmers’ access to technology, especially high-speed internet. As the “internet of things” becomes more prevalent on farms and ranches, along with global marketing, access to new and emerging technologies will define the future of Nebraska’s agricultural industry.
Haskins told the senators that rural connectivity through broadband is a “must, no matter the size or scope of an operation.”
“The inability to access high-speed, high-quality internet service will be one of the largest barriers for agriculture moving forward as it directly impacts everything from production to end marketing,” he said.
Creating opportunities for young people to enter agriculture, in the face of an aging farmer population, was also among the issues identified as barriers to agriculture growth.
The committee was urged to reauthorize the Nebraska Department of Agriculture’s Beginning Farmer Program, which is set to expire in 2022, and make it more accessible to livestock farmers and specialty crop producers.
But finding the balance between what’s acceptable to those concerns about the impact of what they called “corporate farming” and those who feel the need to be open to new ways to advance agriculture in an age of rapid technological and business changes was at the heart of the hearing.
“The ability to manage risk and adapt to, and capitalize on, new and emerging markets will have much to do with the future prosperity for farm and ranch families,” Haskins told the senators. “As a state, we must build an environment that allows for and embraces those changes, not one that tosses up roadblocks.”
Halloran said that the successful recruitment of agricultural processing and marketing businesses “often involves coordinating business recruitment efforts of cities with land-use planning and permitting processes in surrounding rural areas that enable producers to invest in agricultural production capacity to supply new markets.”
As growing the livestock industry was called the best potential for future growth to the state’s agricultural industry, some testifying at the hearing said zoning requirements remain a barrier for livestock operations as they can vary from county to county.
The state has made an effort to create some type of livestock zoning uniformity through the Nebraska Department of Agriculture’s Livestock Friendly County program.
But still, as the testimony indicated, there continues to be a mistrust when it comes to the local zoning process for livestock operations, whether it be a lack of transparency with the public knowing about large livestock operations built near their homes and communities or local animosities between families or neighbors that sometimes keeps livestock operations from being zoned.
There was also testimony from family farmers who want to grow their farming operations but cannot afford to expand the amount of land they need to increase crop production.
For them, animal confinement operations can bring in needed income while still being able to remain on the land. While pollution from large animal livestock operations posed grave concerns to some of the people testifying because of its potential environmental impact, others said that they are raising families on those farms and would not permit their water or soil resources to be harmed from raising livestock, such as hogs and chickens in large confinements.
