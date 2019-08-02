With the trade war with China heating up as President Donald Trump announces more tariffs on Chinese goods, weather concerns this year and low commodity prices, farmers and ranchers are feeling the financial pinch.
The federal government has responded to the financial concerns of farmers and ranchers.
This week the U.S. Senate passed the Family Farmer Relief Act of 2019. The bill will expand family farmers’ access to relief under Chapter 12 farm bankruptcy rules by increasing the debt limit from $4.2 million to $10 million.
The bill, which was approved by the House of Representatives last week, now awaits President Trump’s signature, according to Roger Johnson, president of the National Farmers Union, which has endorsed the legislation.
Johnson said the bill was introduced in April. He said the idea behind the legislation was to help more family farmers avoid liquidation or foreclosure.
He said chronic overproduction, an ongoing international trade war, and a series of extreme weather events “have created a perfect storm for the farm economy.”
“Farm debt is at a record high, and too many operations have been pushed to the brink financially,” Johnson said. “The Family Farmer Relief Act will help more family farmers access Chapter 12 relief, giving them a fighting chance to stay in business. We applaud Congress for passing this important legislation, and we urge President Trump to swiftly enact it into law.”
Earlier this year, Jay Rempe, senior economist for the Nebraska Farm Bureau, said U.S. Bankruptcy Court statistics showed Chapter 12 family farmer bankruptcies filed in Nebraska in 2018 numbered 27, up from 20 filings in the prior year.
He said bankruptcies in the Midwest, which includes Nebraska, were up 19 percent last year and double what they were in 2008. He said the increase in bankruptcies were attributed to declining cash receipts for dairy, wheat and corn.
Earlier this week, a bipartisan bill was introduced by Sens. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.) and Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) that would help restore prosperity to rural America by correcting the imbalance in U.S. monetary policy. The legislation was introduced to help farmers who are facing persistently low commodity prices and a bleak economic future.
“The overvalued U.S. dollar puts American family farmers and ranchers on an uneven playing field with the rest of the world,” Johnson said. “Despite near-record levels of agricultural exports, median farm income has been negative for six straight years, and low commodity prices are a big part of the problem. Farmers can’t continue to thrive if they are spending more to produce a crop than they’re earning when it’s sold.”
The Competitive Dollar for Jobs and Prosperity Act (CDJPA) would work to realign the value of the dollar, making U.S. agricultural exports more competitive abroad. It would accomplish that by putting a market access charge on foreign investments. Supporters of the bill said the legislation would strategically slow the flood of foreign capital that is currently driving up the dollar’s value to noncompetitive levels.
Another way the government is looking to address low commodity prices that has been impacted by U.S. trade policy is the $16 billion Market Facilitation Program (MFP). MFP is a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) program to assist farmers who continue to suffer from damages because of unjustified trade retaliation from foreign nations. Through MFP, USDA will provide up to $14.5 billion in direct payments to impacted producers, part of a broader trade relief package announced in late July. Signup has started and runs through Dec. 6.