Leadership Tomorrow is holding its annual Leadership Tomorrow Summit, “Together Towards Tomorrow,” from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 22 at College Park in Grand Island.

This year, the LT Summit will feature two keynote speakers. Kevin Kush, renowned coach and teacher, will speak on the traits of a quality teammate. Shabnam Mogharabi, the CEO of SoulPancake, will speak on the power of authenticity.

Multiple breakout sessions on topics ranging from creating high-performing teams to social media trends and safety to improving our workplace conversations will take place. Lunch will feature creative options from various local food trucks, including Pig in a Blanket, Sugo, Sticky Rice and Tasty Taco.

New this year is a featured workshop in the afternoon with Joan Sabott, a conflict practitioner and trainer. The workshop, “Leading Through Conflict,” will explore tools, processes and best practices for working through problem-solving efforts as a team in order to implement better and more sustainable solutions. Seating is limited for this workshop.

The cost of the LT Summit is $99 or $79 for LT-2 members. The workshop with Joan Sabott is an additional $30. Costs include programming, lunch, coffee and an afternoon snack. More information can be found at www.leadershiptomorrow.com.

