The Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center in Grand Island hosted graduation ceremonies for 40 graduates Friday.

Bryan Waugh, police chief in Kearney, was the speaker.

The 40 graduates have completed more than 635 hours of training over the past 15 weeks for Nebraska certification.

Graduates from Central Nebraska were: Joshua Newbrey, Emily Ostdiek and George Reitz, all of the Hastings Police Department.

