The Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center in Grand Island hosted graduation ceremonies for 40 graduates Friday.
Bryan Waugh, police chief in Kearney, was the speaker.
The 40 graduates have completed more than 635 hours of training over the past 15 weeks for Nebraska certification.
Graduates from Central Nebraska were: Joshua Newbrey, Emily Ostdiek and George Reitz, all of the Hastings Police Department.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.