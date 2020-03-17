In an effort to maintain emergency services to the community and area, the Grand Island Police Department and Hall County Sheriff’s Department are taking preventive measures to ensure they maintain a healthy staff.
Effective next Monday, the Law Enforcement Center at 111 Public Safety Drive and the Grand Island Police impound yard will be reducing public admission hours. Both will be open from noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Police and sheriff’s department staff will continue to answer phone calls during the regular business hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Additionally, effective immediately, services that police or deputies feel can be handled by telephone will be handled accordingly.
If you receive a phone call from a police officer, deputy or staff member, they may provide you with a publicly listed phone number for you to call back in order to verify the caller is an employee of the police or sheriff’s department.
If you request an officer or deputy, you may be asked additional health screening questions at the time of the call.
“We will continue to provide police services to our community, including patrol and traffic control, while taking certain precautions to minimize risk of emergency responders having contact with COVID-19,” both agencies say.
“We request that all non-essential face-to-face contact be postponed until health risks are no longer an issue.”
