The number of lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in the three-county area continues to increase, going from 211 cases Monday to 251 on Tuesday.
Central District Health Department says the total consists of 235 cases in Hall County, 13 in Hamilton County and three in Merrick County.
In a news release, Central District Health said, “We continue to be challenged with not having enough tests,” and have asked the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services “to work with us in obtaining additional testing. We are doing our best to test those who are high-priority at this time.”
“There are persons who are frustrated with not being able to get tested,” the release says. “It is natural to feel stress, anxiety, grief, and worry during and after this event. Everyone reacts differently, and your own feelings will change over time. Notice and accept how you feel. Taking care of your emotional health during the pandemic will help you think clearly and react to the needs to protect yourself and your family. Self-care during COVID-19 will help your long-term healing.”
Because of the continued spread of COVID-19, Central District Health is not open to the public.
“We will answer phones and emails as we are able. We ask your patience as we process more than 1,000 calls per day,” the news release says.
Direct any calls to CDHD at (308) 385-5175 or use the DHHS COVID-19 Information line. That number is (402) 552-6645.
