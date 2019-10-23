Prepare to beware, ghosts, goblins and other creatures of the night are at the "KranzMare on 1st Street" haunted house Wednesday evening at the Liederkranz in Grand Island. For those who dare, the courtyard gate will open at 8 p.m. on Oct. 24th, 25th and 26th at the Liederkranz. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)