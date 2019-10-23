Wendy Carlson says when the lights are off, it’s creepy inside the Liederkranz even when nothing is going on.
People will hear creaks and squeaks, even if nobody’s moving.
So imagine how scary the Liederkranz is when people are jumping at you in the dark, trying to frighten you.
That will happen tonight, Friday night and Saturday night, when the Liederkranz hosts a haunted house.
The scary walk, called “KranzMare on 1st Street,” begins each night at 8. “Prepare to beware,” the poster says. “Not for the very young nor faint of heart.”
Carlson, who is organizer of the haunted house, says most kids who attend should be 14 and older.
Younger kids should attend only if “they’re serious” about being scared, Carlson said.
The cost is $5 for everyone. The Liederkranz is at 401 W. First St.
Carlson expects Liederkranz members to attend, as well as members of the public. Adults are welcome.
People should enter through the wrought-iron gates in the courtyard. Except for entering, the walk will take place indoors. If people arrive early, the walk could begin before 8. Carlson expects proceedings to end about 11:30 p.m.
During the haunted house, parts of the Liederkranz will be open to the public for normal weekly activities.
The Liederkranz was formed in 1870. The building was built in 1911.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.