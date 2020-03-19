Effective Friday, March 20, 2020, Grand Island Public Schools’ Kneale Administration Building will be closed to the public.
Staff will be working remotely from home regular business hours. The public is encouraged to call the Kneale Administration Building number and follow the instructions to leave voicemails. For faster communication, reaching the district through the Let’s Talk feature on the www.gips.org website is preferred, the district said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.