Effective Friday, March 20, 2020, Grand Island Public Schools’ Kneale Administration Building will be closed to the public.

Staff will be working remotely from home regular business hours. The public is encouraged to call the Kneale Administration Building number and follow the instructions to leave voicemails. For faster communication, reaching the district through the Let’s Talk feature on the www.gips.org website is preferred, the district said.

