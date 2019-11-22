Kinkaider Brewing Co. in Grand Island will conclude a fundraising event for Wreaths Across America on Saturday, Nov. 23.

Live music will be provided by rock/country/folk/blues artist Denise Howe, beginning at 7 p.m.

Wreaths can be purchased for $15, with a goal of 1,200 wreaths to be placed at Westlawn Memorial Cemetery and the Nebraska Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Grand Island on Dec. 14. Customers are also welcome to “round up” their tabs.

The Wreaths Across America project began in 1992. After starting as a local project, it now places more than 1.5 million wreaths nationwide each year.

The local organizers of Wreaths Across America are the United Veterans Club, Westlawn Memorial Cemetery and Grand Island Express.

