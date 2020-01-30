Grand Island area kids will showcase their talents on the stage this weekend.
The Catherine Fosket Liederkranz Children’s Theatre will present “Pan” and “Law and Order: Fairy Tale Unit, Episode 2” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for children and free for those under 3 years old. They can be purchased at Ace Hardware, from cast members or at the door.
The cast features children in the third through eighth grades. Co-director Angie Liske said there are 42 kids involved between the two productions.
Kinley Manka, who plays Tinkerbell in both productions, said “Law and Order: Fairy Tale Unit, Episode 2” involves a character stealing peppers and someone framing Itsy, one of the characters.
Liske said that the children’s theater performed “Episode 1” of “Law and Order: Fairy Tale Unit” last year and that it is presenting another episode this year. She emphasized that “Episode 2” is its own story and is not a continuation of last year’s production.
In “Pan,” a shortened version of “Peter Pan,” Manka said, Tinkerbell is not happy with Peter Pan because he befriends Wendy. She said that before, Tinkerbell was Peter Pan’s only friend and she wants it to remain that way.
“I do not want him to get other friends, and I do not like Wendy because she is sassy,” Manka said. “I want to be his only friend and not have other people as his friend.”
Liske said the children’s theater has two productions, which is something that was started last year and continued this year.
“We tried to showcase the older kids in a secondary one because we had a lot of kids who were aging out of our program,” Liske said. “We wanted to showcase their talents. A lot of the kids have done this since they started in third grade. I just felt it was an easy way to let them shine.”
Manka said this is the second year she has been involved with the children’s theater, and she chose to do so because she likes to act. She said it is hard for her not to have any speaking parts as Tinkerbell.
“She (Manka) has some really great facial expressions and really lets you know how she is feeling without even saying anything,” Liske said.
She encourages people to purchase tickets to “Pan” and “Law and Order: Fairy Tale Unit, Episode 2” as it allows them to see “some very talented kids.”
“It is a lot less expensive than some of the other theater productions around,” Liske said. “It gives people a chance to see a lot of kids doing something as a group and it is fun.”
