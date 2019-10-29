Children got an opportunity on Tuesday evening to trick or treat and have a sneak peek at Grand Island’s Imagination City Children’s Museum at the Conestoga Mall.
At the opening of Imagination City at 5 p.m., there was already a line of nearly 50 children waiting to get in.
Once they entered Imagination CIty, they got to explore the various businesses of the town. Many of the businesses have familiar names, such as Ron’s Music, Casey’s, Home Depot, Parks Veterinarian Clinic and Ken’s Appliance.
As part of the special sneak peek, the children participated in a scavenger hunt. They had to go to each of Imagination City’s 13 buildings, where they had a chance to participate in a fun activity and receive a treat.
There was also a teddy bear mobile, where the kids got to see a stuffed animal come to life.
Shawna Senff and Laura Johnson of Grand Island are the developers of Imagination City. They teach English as a second language at Starr Elementary. The two educators and friends met while they were students at Hastings College.
Both Senff and Johnson have a passion for teaching. Imagination City is an extension of that love of teaching, with a lot of fun thrown in to boot.
Their goal in starting the children’s museum is to provide the community with a place for families to grow, learn and play together.
The two educators said Imagination City will offer play-based learning, physical activities and STEM-focused activities on science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
Construction on Imagination City started last summer, with the museum planning to open early next month.
Senff and Johnson said Imagination City Children’s Museum will provide the community with a fun, safe and inviting educational environment. It is designed to foster exploration, creativity, discovery and imagination through interactive exhibits.
“We saw a need for a children’s museum in Grand Island,” Johnson said. “For the past two and a half years, we have been planning and developing our vision. In the end, we thought it should look like a little town.”
She said by setting up Imagination City as a small town, “It lends itself to helping children see themselves in a particular career.”
Each business is a microcosm of a community, with health care professions, veterinarians. builders, clerks, business people, firefighters and much more.
“It gives them an opportunity to play in a lot of those adult roles,” Johnson said.
There were many volunteers on hand to help Johnson and Senff get ready for Tuesday’s sneak peek.
“We have been very blessed by the support we have had from people in the community,” Senff said.
She said Imagination City started from scratch. The two educators took their vision for a children’s museum to the community, where they found a lot of like-minded people who will help them make Imagination City a reality.
“It has always been a dream of ours to do something like this,” Senff said. “We both understand the importance of play in a child’s learning development programs.”
While it looks like kids are just playing, Senff said that play is vital in helping children figure out the world they live in.
“We are fortunate that we have that background and to bring that to the museum,” she said.
The museum is geared to children up to about 6 years old. Future plans are to develop the space next to the museum into another aspect of the museum for older children.
“We want people to know that this is a great place for kids to come,” Senff said. “We are open to new ideas as this is a new journey for us as well. We want a safe place for kids to come and be active and to explore.”
