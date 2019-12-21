Over the last 20 years, what started as a hobby for a father and son has grown from one four-unit rental property to owning and managing 500 units in Grand Island and Hastings valued at more than $50 million.
Andy and Erin Marsh are the owners of Keystone Properties of Grand Island.
“We now own and manage roughly 500 units,” Andy Marsh said of their business.
Andy and Erin were both born and raised in Grand Island. Andy Marsh attended Gates Elementary, Barr Middle School and Grand Island Senior High School, before graduating from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Erin Marsh attended St. Libory Elementary School and Northwest High School, and received a degree from Doane University.
After graduation from UNL, Andy Marsh returned to Grand Island to work for the family business, Nebraska Office Services, that had been in the family for 60 years.
In 2000, Andy and his father, Dave Marsh, purchased a four-unit building. They started Marsh Properties and began acquiring real estate in the community. That company now owns and operates about 50 properties in Grand Island.
His father sold the family business, and Marsh went to work for Case IH for 10 years beginning in 2005. He left the company in 2015 to pursue his career in property management but continues to represent Case IH and New Holland brands at the Nebraska State Fair.
While working for Case IH, Marsh continued his properties acquisition as he and his childhood friend Mark Allen purchased a 60-unit property called Longleaf in February 2011.
In 2012, he entered the real estate market in Hastings with the purchase Parkland Apartment Homes (48 units).
Marsh and his partners continued to grow their real estate holdings in Hastings to where they now own and manage about 100 properties.
In 2015, Marsh purchased the Atmar Apartment Building, which is an 11-unit apartment in Grand Island.
2017 marked a big year for Marsh and his company. He bought several properties from local developer Ray O’Connor that greatly expanded his real estate holdings in Grand Island. Those properties included Continental Gardens, a 151-unit complex; Meadows Apartments, a 94-unit complex; and Meadows Townhomes, an eight-unit complex. That was also the year Erin left Principal Financial Group to join the family business on a full-time basis.
This year, his relationship with O’Connor continued to grow as he purchased North Pointe Townhomes, a 68-unit complex.
“Between all entities, we now own and manage roughly 500 units,” Marsh said.
With the start a new decade, the Marshes hope to be entering the commercial real estate market to help continue growing their business interests.
“We are also working on building an affordable rental property project,” Marsh said.
A piece of advice Andy always remembered his grandfather giving him was: “The easiest way to make money is work for it.”
That installed a strong work ethic in him as he continues to help his work crew whenever a toilet needs to be unplugged or when snow needs to be moved, along with all the other chores necessary to run a successful business.
With both Andy and Erin being a hometown couple, they strongly believe in keeping everything as local as possible.
“We use local subcontractors who have been with us since 2000,” Marsh said.
Both also believe in giving back to a community that has given them so much.
“You must support your community if you can’t give your money, give your time,” Marsh said.
That community involvement has led the Marshes to be involved in many community organizations and activities.
Andy was a graduate of Hall County Leadership Tomorrow in 2000; and was named to the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce’s Top 35 Under 35. He is a former member and chairman of the St. Pauls Lutheran Church Childcare/Preschool Board, and Stuhr Museum Foundation Board; and has served on the boards of the Heartland United Way and the American Red Cross.
He currently sits on the Stuhr Museum Operating Board; Hope Harbor Board; Central Nebraska Goodwill Board (vice chair); Grand Island Partnership for the Arts Board, and the Grand Island Public Schools Key Communicator Group.
Erin has served on the YWCA Board, and now sits on the boards for the Stuhr Museum Foundation and the GIPS Foundation. She also tutors for the Literacy Council of Grand Island.
While growing their real estate holding over the last 20 years, the couple has also raised two children, McKenna, 18, and Colton, 15, Their nephew, Gage Long, 18, works with them over the summer and during school breaks.
A long-time member of the Marsh family, Dennis De Leon, is also Keystone’s maintenance manager. De Leon is also active in the community as he is a member of the Grand Island Area Habitat for Humanity Board and also teaches and tutors for the Literacy Council.
Keystone Properties is a member of the Grand Island Area Chamber of Commerce and the Hastings Area Chamber.
Along with being active members of the community where they live and work, Marsh said taking care of their tenants who rent and lease from them is vital.
“One of our goals is to provide safe, sound, and secure housing that our customers can call ‘home,’” he said. “We get one chance to make the best possible first impression.”
That also means responding the same day “to all maintenance issues or at least communicate with the customer.” Marsh said.
Because every tenant is different, managing 500 units involves a lot of “common sense.” he said.
The Marshes believe their company is “only as good as the people we surround ourselves with.”
Along with De Leon, Keystone’s staff include Chad Coe, operations manager; David Allen, painter/maintenance; Todd Bumann, maintenance; and Larry Kontos, maintenance.
Also, being part of a greater community and running a business in that community, there are important ethics to follow that are key to success.
“We must treat others the way we would expect to be treated,” Marsh said. “Everyone deserves a chance as we don’t always let the past dictate the future.”
It also means, Marsh said, “Don’t walk past a mistake and no surprises.”
“We’re not perfect, but we find success in our mistakes,” he said.
For more information, give Keystone a call at (308) 398-4553 or check out its website at www.keystoneproperties.net/
